- Safety
- Security System
- Brake Assist
- 4 Wheel Disc Brakes
- Passenger Airbag
- Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
- Child-Safety Locks
- Power Options
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Locks
- Convenience
- tilt steering
- Auto On/Off Headlamps
- Exterior
- Seating
- Pass-Through Rear Seat
- Rear bench seats
- Additional Features
- Anti-Starter
- Rear View Camera
- Cloth Interior
- Driver Side Airbag
- Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
- MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
- audio volume limiter
- early low fuel warning
- Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
- Front Body Side Impact Airbag
- Front Head Side Impact Airbag
- Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
