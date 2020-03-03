Safety Security System

Brake Assist

4 Wheel Disc Brakes

Passenger Airbag

Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)

Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Locks Convenience tilt steering

Auto On/Off Headlamps Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat

Rear bench seats

Additional Features Anti-Starter

Rear View Camera

Cloth Interior

Driver Side Airbag

Air Bag-Passenger Sensor

MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter

audio volume limiter

early low fuel warning

Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute

Front Body Side Impact Airbag

Front Head Side Impact Airbag

Rear Head Side Impact Airbag

