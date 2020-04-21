Safety Fog Lights

Security System

Heated Mirrors

Brake Assist

4 Wheel Disc Brakes

Passenger Airbag

Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)

Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Steering Comfort Air Conditioning

Front air conditioning Convenience Cruise Control

tilt steering

Intermittent Wipers

Tow Hooks

Rain sensor wipers

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Universal Garage Door Opener

Auto On/Off Headlamps Exterior Running Boards

Trailer Hitch

tinted windows

Tire Pressure Monitor Windows Sunroof

Panoramic Sunroof

rear window defogger Powertrain Four Wheel Drive

Locking/Limited Slip Differential Seating Heated rear seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel

Wood Trim Interior

Additional Features Anti-Starter

Navigation System

Rear View Camera

MEMORY MIRRORS

Adjustable Pedals

Power Folding Mirrors

height adjusters

Driver Side Airbag

Mirror integrated turn signals

Auto Dimming R/V Mirror

Conventional Spare Tire

Air Bag-Passenger Sensor

Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point

MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter

audio volume limiter

early low fuel warning

Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute

Drive Side Vanity Mirrors

Front Body Side Impact Airbag

Front Head Side Impact Airbag

Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror

Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors

Rear Head Side Impact Airbag

Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away

Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror

Pretensioners and 2 Rear Inflatable

Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go

Active Park Assist Automated Parking Sensors

Wheels: 22" Polished Aluminum

FordPass Connect 4G LTE WiFi Mobile Hotspot Internet Access

Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) and Rear Collision Warning

Multi-Zone Air Conditioning

Ford Co-Pilot360 - Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) Blind Spot

Powered Running Boards

