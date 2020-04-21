Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Ford F-150

Limited Unique Find | Clean CarFax

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford F-150

Limited Unique Find | Clean CarFax

Location

Birchwood Ford

810 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

  1. 4894614
  2. 4894614
  3. 4894614
  4. 4894614
  5. 4894614
  6. 4894614
  7. 4894614
  8. 4894614
  9. 4894614
  10. 4894614
  11. 4894614
  12. 4894614
Contact Seller
Sale Price

$57,975

+ taxes & licensing

  • 54,000KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4894614
  • Stock #: F356ZK
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EG4KFA88860
Exterior Colour
Agate Black
Interior Colour
Camel Back
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents 2019 Ford F-150 Limited Unique Find | Clean CarFax Agate Black 2019 4WD EcoBoost 3.5L V6 GTDi DOHC 24V Twin Turbocharged 10-Speed Automatic

Navigation, Heated Seats, Back Up Camera, Power Seats, FordPass Connect, Power Moonroof, Trailer Tow Pkg, 4WD, 10 Speakers, 22" Polished Aluminum Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Adjustable pedals, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Delay-off headlights, Distance-Pacing Cruise Control, Electronic Locking w/3.55 Axle Ratio, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: SYNC 3 911 Assist, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Genuine wood door panel insert, GVWR: 3,061 kg (6,750 lb) Payload Package, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Panic alarm, Pedal memory, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Radio: B&O Sound System by Bang & Olufsen, Rain sensing wipers, Rear step bumper, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC 3, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Unique Multi-Contour Leather Bucket Seats, Variably intermittent wipers, Ventilated front seats, Voice-Activated Navigation.


Reviews:
* Many owners say the F-150s wide selection of handy and high-tech features plays a major role in its appeal, with the advanced parking and trailer maneuvering systems being common favourites. A commanding driving position, very spacious cabin, and relatively easy-to-use control layouts round out the package. Performance typically rates highly as well, especially from the EcoBoost engines. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.
What is Market Value Pricing? Market Value Pricing provides the most competitive prices on all our Pre-Owned vehicles, all the time.
Technology Meets Common Sense = Pre-Owned Market Value Pricing is achieved by polling over 20,000 pre-owned websites every hour to ensure that every single customer receives real time Market Value Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell.

We dont play pricing Games = We do not artificially inflate our pre-owned prices in the hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers.

Youll save Time & Money = For a complimentary Market Value Pricing Analysis on any pre-owned in stock vehicle just ask one of our Sales Consultant.
Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We know that our customers do not want to purchase someone elses problem so a basic Motor Vehicle Inspection and a quick wash just isnt good enough. We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard.
Transparency is what you deserve! When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including Carfax, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle. Plus, lots more.
Still not convinced. Here are some of the extras you get from us:
- Lien Search
- Vehicle History Report
- Accident/Damage Report
- Stolen Vehicle Report
- Available Extended Warranties
- Relaxed "Low Pressure" Sales Experience
- Free Trade-In Appraisals
- Finance Pre-Approval Service
- Free Credit Report Review and Counseling
- On-Site Service Department
- Available Vehicle Protection Products
- Available Loan Protection Products
- Chartered Bank Financing
- Special Financing - Fresh Start Credit Recovery Program
- Member of the Better Business Bureau
- Member of the Used Car Dealers Association
- Pet Friendly Facility
Call us at 204-296-8868 or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!
People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Brake Assist
  • 4 Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Child-Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Front air conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • tilt steering
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Tow Hooks
  • Rain sensor wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
Exterior
  • Running Boards
  • Trailer Hitch
  • tinted windows
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Windows
  • Sunroof
  • Panoramic Sunroof
  • rear window defogger
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Seating
  • Heated rear seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear bench seats
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
  • Wood Trim Interior
Additional Features
  • Anti-Starter
  • Navigation System
  • Rear View Camera
  • MEMORY MIRRORS
  • Adjustable Pedals
  • Power Folding Mirrors
  • height adjusters
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Mirror integrated turn signals
  • Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
  • MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
  • audio volume limiter
  • early low fuel warning
  • Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
  • Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
  • Front Body Side Impact Airbag
  • Front Head Side Impact Airbag
  • Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
  • Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
  • Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
  • Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Pretensioners and 2 Rear Inflatable
  • Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
  • Active Park Assist Automated Parking Sensors
  • Wheels: 22" Polished Aluminum
  • FordPass Connect 4G LTE WiFi Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
  • Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) and Rear Collision Warning
  • Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
  • Ford Co-Pilot360 - Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) Blind Spot
  • Powered Running Boards

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Ford

2016 RAM 2500 Larami...
 59,000 KM
$52,884 + tax & lic
2018 Ford EcoSport T...
 65,000 KM
$19,484 + tax & lic
2014 Ford Escape SE ...
 132,065 KM
$12,895 + tax & lic
Birchwood Ford

Birchwood Ford

810 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

204-661-XXXX

(click to show)

204-661-9555

Send A Message