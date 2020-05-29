+ taxes & licensing
204-774-4444
3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3
204-774-4444
+ taxes & licensing
Raptor Capability, Baja Ready Motor, Raptor Styling, Off-Road Ready, Trail Ready Suspension, Trail Management System, Leather Seats, 4G WiFi
Compare at $81369 - Our Price is just $78999!
This 2019 Ford F-150 essentially is the highly versatile, highly usable work truck that can feel downright luxurious when needed. This 2019 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Winnipeg.
Historically the Ford F-150 has been the best at what it does, and once again it holds that title all to itself. While its main attraction is its versatility and usability, while also having the highest capacity for towing and hauling in its class, there are moments where this F-150 is downright luxurious and infinitely more comfortable than any other vehicle out there, giving you the ease of seemingly limitless power and the ride height to tackle almost every off road track out there.This pickup has 36,262 kms. It's blue in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our F-150's trim level is Raptor. The trendsetter that stayed on top, this Raptor is Baja built and ready to rip with a massively upgraded and truly unique powertrain, high output FOX Live Valve racing shocks, a unique long travel suspension system, and a Terrain Management System all designed to shred the gnarliest trails. More trail riding capability and style comes from a performance hood and bumper, unique Raptor and Ford styled grille and bed, skid plates, and multiple air extractors on the front end. All this power and capability would be cool as is, but with perforated heated leather seats, 4G WiFi, emergency automatic braking, reverse sensors, overhead console with 6 auxiliary upfitter switches ready to operate any aftermarket lights and accessories, leather sport steering with paddle shifters and thumb pads, and unique Raptor and Ford styling throughout, even the interior has attitude.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFW1RG7KFA98586.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.winnipegdodge.com/apply-now
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $531.89 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $96805 ). See dealer for details.
Thank you for giving THE NEW WINNIPEG DODGE the opportunity to earn your business! We strive to give the best car buying experience along with the most aggressive pricing in the car industry! If you have any questions on this particular vehicle or any other vehicle, please check out our website at winnipegdodge.com. For immediate assistance call one of our sales associates at 204-774-4444. We are located at 3965 Portage ave. Unit 90 in the POINTE WEST AUTOMALL.
* While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with The New Winnipeg Dodge.
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 240+ new cars and trucks for sale in Winnipeg. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3