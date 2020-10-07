Menu
2019 Ford F-150

24,477 KM

$41,995

+ tax & licensing
$41,995

+ taxes & licensing

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

204-284-7650

2019 Ford F-150

2019 Ford F-150

SPORT ECOBOOST

2019 Ford F-150

SPORT ECOBOOST

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

204-284-7650

$41,995

+ taxes & licensing

24,477KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6170124
  Stock #: 20W1E422A
  VIN: 1FTEW1EP9KKC72618

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 20W1E422A
  • Mileage 24,477 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX Canada One Owner CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents Recent Arrival! Odometer is 19954 kilometers below market average! Gray 2019 Ford F-150 XLT SPORT ECOBOOST 4WD 10-Speed Automatic 2.7L V6 EcoBoost One Owner, Local Trade, Clean Carfax, 4WD, 10-Way Power Driver's & Passenger Seats, 110V/400W Outlet, 4.2" LCD Productivity Screen in Instrument Cluster, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6" Magnetic Running Boards, 7 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Auto High-beam Headlights, Block heater, Body-Colour Door & Tailgate Handles, Body-Colour Front & Rear Bumpers, Box Side Decal, BoxLink Cargo Management System, Brake assist, Chrome 2-Bar Style Grille, Chrome Door & Tailgate Handles w/Body-Colour Bezel, Chrome Step Bars, Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver, Cloth 40/20/40 Front Seat, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Locking w/3.55 Axle Ratio, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: SYNC 3 911 Assist, Equipment Group 302A Luxury, Exterior parking camera rear: With Dynamic Hitch Assist, Front anti-roll bar, Front fog lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Heated Front Seats, Illuminated entry, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, LED Box Lighting, Low tire pressure warning, Magnetic High-Gloss 2-Bar Style Grille, Manual Folding Power Glass Sideview Heated Mirrors, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power windows, Power-Adjustable Pedals, Power-Sliding Rear Window, Pro Trailer Backup Assist, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM SiriusXM Satellite, Rear step bumper, Rear Under-Seat Storage, Remote keyless entry, Remote Start System, Reverse Sensing System, Security system, Single-Tip Chrome Exhaust, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC 3, Tailgate Step w/Tailgate Lift Assist, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trailer Tow Package, Upgraded Front Stabilizer Bar, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 18" 6-Spoke Machined-Aluminum, XLT Sport Appearance Package, XTR 4x4 Decal, XTR Package. For further information please contact MidTown Ford sales department directly at 204-284-7650. Dealer #9695.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Power Steering
Daytime Running Lights
All Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Anti-Theft
Bench Seating
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

