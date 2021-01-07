Menu
2019 Ford F-150

30,860 KM

$49,995

+ tax & licensing
Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

204-284-7650

Location

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

204-284-7650

30,860KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6434802
  Stock #: 5401
  VIN: 1FTEW1EP8KKE42502

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 5401
  • Mileage 30,860 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is new to Mid-Town Ford's inventory and a detailed description will available shortly. For further information please contact MidTown Ford sales department directly at 204-284-7650.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Power Steering
Daytime Running Lights
All Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Anti-Theft
Bench Seating
Driver Side Airbag

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

204-284-7650

