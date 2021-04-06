$CALL + taxes & licensing 3 3 , 8 7 4 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6980705

6980705 Stock #: L0451A

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Stock # L0451A

Mileage 33,874 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Fog Lamps Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Engine Start Floor mats Power Options Power Steering Power Mirror(s) Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Rear All-Terrain Tires - Front All-Terrain Powertrain Four Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Seating Split Bench Seat Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Windows Privacy Glass Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Back-Up Camera Telematics Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration Driver Restriction Features ENGINE: 5.0L V8 -inc: auto start/stop technology and flex-fuel capability GVWR: 3 175 kg (7 000 lb) Payload Package 3.31 Axle Ratio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.