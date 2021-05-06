Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Ford F-150

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Ford Winnipeg

204-772-2411

Contact Seller
2019 Ford F-150

2019 Ford F-150

XL SuperCrew EcoBoost **New Arrival**

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford F-150

XL SuperCrew EcoBoost **New Arrival**

Location

Capital Ford Winnipeg

555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1

204-772-2411

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7133107
  • Stock #: L0459A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour AGATE BLK
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # L0459A
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 1-431-800-4783 for fast answers at your fingertips!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Stereo
Auxiliary Audio Input
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Tire Pressure Monitor
Steel Wheels
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Conventional Spare Tire
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE: 2.7L V6 ECOBOOST -inc: auto start/stop technology system 3.55 Axle Ratio GVWR: 2 993 kg (6 600 lb) Payload Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Capital Ford Winnipeg

2019 Ford F-150 XL S...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Ford F-150 Limi...
 16,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Mercedes-Benz G...
 26,676 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Capital Ford Winnipeg

Capital Ford Winnipeg

Capital Ford Winnipeg

555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1

Call Dealer

204-772-XXXX

(click to show)

204-772-2411

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory