Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Ford F-150

25,018 KM

Details Description Features

$54,444

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$54,444

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Mini

204-887-6464

Contact Seller
2019 Ford F-150

2019 Ford F-150

LARIAT Heated Seats! Pano Roof! Accident Free!

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford F-150

LARIAT Heated Seats! Pano Roof! Accident Free!

Location

Winnipeg Mini

3965 Portage Ave #45, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-887-6464

Contact Seller

$54,444

+ taxes & licensing

25,018KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7651729
  • Stock #: F46AH5
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EP3KFC70033

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F46AH5
  • Mileage 25,018 KM

Vehicle Description

Key Features

- Heated Front & Rear Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Twin Panel Moonroof
- Lariat Sport Package
- FX4 Off Road Package
- Bang & Olufsen Sound System
- Navigation
- Auto High Beams
- Remote Release Tailgate
- FordPass Connect
- Pre-Collision Assist with Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Remote Start
- Reverse Camera System
- Blind Spot Information

and more!


Buy from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:

- Factory Certified Technicians
- Certifiable Vehicles
- 21 Loaner Vehicles

Birchwood BMW is proud of its long-standing relationship with BMW Canada and to have the opportunity to represent BMW's impressive line-up of premium luxury automobiles in Winnipeg since 1988. At Birchwood BMW, we constantly strive to provide the best service and experience for every customer. Our team includes Sales Consultants with expert knowledge of our luxury product and BMW Certified Technicians who undergo extensive factory training. All of our staff at Birchwood BMW are here to ensure you find your dream BMW and that your BMW performs at the optimal level. In our opinion, you and your vehicle deserve no less.

Before you find them on our lot, every pre-owned BMW undergoes a uniquely rigorous inspection by our highly skilled BMW Certified Technicians and a detailed physical reconditioning treatment to ensure sheer driving pleasure.

We welcome the opportunity to show you what separates Birchwood BMW from the competition and to help you discover the "ultimate driving experience". Call us today at 204-452-7799.

Our friendly and knowledgeable staff will answer any questions you may have. Free CarProof provided with every vehicle. Come down for a test drive today! Visit us at Unit 45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, Manitoba or call us at 204-452-7799. Open 24/7 at birchwoodbmw.ca

**While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Birchwood BMW.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Steering
Tire Pressure Monitor
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Winnipeg Mini

2019 Ford F-150 LARI...
 25,018 KM
$54,444 + tax & lic
2020 GMC Terrain SLT
 14,583 KM
$37,887 + tax & lic
2015 Nissan Rogue SL...
 49,820 KM
$20,987 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Winnipeg Mini

Winnipeg Mini

Winnipeg Mini

3965 Portage Ave #45, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

Call Dealer

204-887-XXXX

(click to show)

204-887-6464

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory