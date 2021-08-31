Sale $54,799 + taxes & licensing 5 7 , 2 1 9 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7743237

7743237 Stock #: F47K7F

F47K7F VIN: 1FTEW1E52KFC20741

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Oxford White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Mileage 57,219 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.