2019 Ford F-150

21,950 KM

Details Description Features

$94,000

+ tax & licensing
$94,000

+ taxes & licensing

Audi Winnipeg

204-977-6873

2019 Ford F-150

2019 Ford F-150

Raptor w/Technology Package & Sunroof *Low KM*

2019 Ford F-150

Raptor w/Technology Package & Sunroof *Low KM*

Location

Audi Winnipeg

485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8

204-977-6873

$94,000

+ taxes & licensing

21,950KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8131315
  • Stock #: 257890

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 21,950 KM

Vehicle Description

Get ready to go anywhere, anytime in this 1 owner, low KM 2019 Ford Raptor 4x4 Supercrew! You get lots of factory warranty plus a long list of features including: heated and ventilated leather seating, heated steering wheel, remote starter, navigation, tonneau cover and more!Plus as an added bonus, this classy Ingot Silver Metallic Raptor includes the following extra options: * Panoramic Sunroof ($1750) * Technology Package w/Adaptive Cruise Control ($2750) * 17 Inch Forged Rims ($2000) * Tailgate Step ($400) * Raptor Carbon Fiber Package ($1250) * Raptor Exterior Graphics Package ($1350) * Spray-In Bedliner ($600)

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Running Boards/Side Steps
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Adjustable Pedals
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

