2019 Ford F-150

30,601 KM

Details Description Features

$55,950

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Ford

204-661-9555

LARIAT 502A SPORT | PANO ROOF | NAV

Location

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

30,601KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8140687
  • Stock #: F4CFN9
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EP1KFC91687

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour RACE RED
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 30,601 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents!

Odometer is 29128 kilometers below market average!
2019 Ford F-150 Lariat 502A SPORT | PANO ROOF | NAV 2.7L V6 EcoBoost 10-Speed Automatic 4WD Race Red

502A Equipment Group, Lariat Sport Package, FX4 Off Road Package, Trailer Tow Package, Panoramic Roof, Navigation, Heated & Ventilated Power Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, BLIS, Bang & Olufsen Sound System, Power Adjustable Pedals with Memory, Pre-Collision Assist with Emergency Braking, Remote Start, SYNC 3 with Carplay & Android Auto, CLEAN CARFAX!!, LOADED!!, 4WD, 4.2" LCD Productivity Screen in Instrument Cluster, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 4x4 FX4 Off-Road Decal, 6" Magnetic Running Boards, 7 Speakers, ABS brakes, AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Automatic temperature control, BLIS Blind Spot Information System, Block heater, Body-Colour 2-Bar Style Grille, Body-Colour Door Handles w/Body-Colour Bezel, Body-Colour Front & Rear Bumpers, Brake assist, Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver, Delay-off headlights, Electronic Locking w/3.55 Axle Ratio, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: SYNC 3 911 Assist, Engine Oil Cooler, Equipment Group 502A Luxury, Exterior parking camera rear: With Dynamic Hitch Assist, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, FX4 Off-Road Package, GVWR: 2,993 kg (6,600 lb) Payload Package, Heated front seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Hill Descent Control, Lariat Sport Appearance Package, Leather-Trimmed Bucket Seats, Manual Folding Power Glass Sideview Heated Mirrors, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Off-Road Tuned Front Shock Absorbers, Pedal memory, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column w/Memory, Pro Trailer Backup Assist, Quad Beam LED Headlamps & LED Taillamps/Fog Lamps, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM SiriusXM Satellite, Radio: B&O Sound System by Bang & Olufsen, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear step bumper, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Single-Tip Chrome Exhaust, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC 3, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trailer Tow Package, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Twin Panel Moonroof, Universal Garage Door Opener, Upgraded Front Stabilizer Bar, Ventilated front seats, Voice-Activated Navigation, Wheels: 18" 6-Spoke Machined-Aluminum, Windshield Wiper De-Icer.


Reviews:
* Many owners say the F-150's wide selection of handy and high-tech features plays a major role in its appeal, with the advanced parking and trailer maneuvering systems being common favourites. A commanding driving position, very spacious cabin, and relatively easy-to-use control layouts round out the package. Performance typically rates highly as well, especially from the EcoBoost engines. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Heated Mirrors
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Rear View Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Active Park Assist Automated Parking Sensors
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Ford Co-Pilot360 - BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) Blind Spot
Cruise Control-Steering Assist
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Evasion Assist
Fog Lights
Trailer Hitch
tinted windows
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Body-coloured door handles
Temporary spare tire
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Chrome rear step bumper
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Panels
Power Rear Window w/Defroster
Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Autolamp Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Compass
remote start
rear window defogger
Navigation System
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
PERIMETER ALARM
Front air conditioning
Illuminated locking glove box
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Systems Monitor
KEYPAD
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
4.2" LCD Productivity Screen in Instrument Cluster -inc: Driver configurable
Remote Releases -Inc: Keyfob Cargo Access
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Sport Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Cabback Insulator, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
Passenger Seat
FordPass Connect 4G LTE WiFi Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Digital/Analog Appearance
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 120V AC Power Outlets
Full Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 120V AC Power Outlets
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Steering
Block Heater
Four Wheel Drive
3.55 Axle Ratio
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Auto Locking Hubs
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
200 Amp Alternator
136.3 L Fuel Tank
70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs
Engine: 2.7L V6 EcoBoost -inc: auto start/stop technology system
Pro Trailer Backup Assist -inc: trailer hook up light
1690# Maximum Payload
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
GVWR: 2,993 kg (6,600 lb) Payload Package
Automatic Transmission
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Fixed antenna
12 Speakers
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
COOLED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrap Wheel
Anti-Starter
MEMORY MIRRORS
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Subwoofer
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
911 Assist
AppLink
SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
TWIN PANEL MOONROOF
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
6 Cyl V6 Engine
Gasoline Fuel System
8" LCD capacitive touchscreen w/swipe capability
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility and 2 USB ports
Radio: B&O Sound System by Bang & Olufsen -inc: MP3 capability
LARIAT SPORT APPEARANCE PACKAGE -inc: unique interior finish, Box Side Decal, Single-Tip Chrome Exhaust, Body-Colour Door Handles w/Body-Colour Bezel, Wheels: 18" 6-Spoke Machined-Aluminum, magnetic high-gloss painted pockets, 6" Magnetic Running Board...
FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE -inc: 4x4 FX4 Off-Road Decal, Hill Descent Control, Off-Road Tuned Front Shock Absorbers, Skid Plates
SiriusXM radio w/3-month prepaid subscription
speed-compensated volume and HD Radio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

