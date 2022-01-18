$55,950 + taxes & licensing 3 0 , 6 0 1 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8140687

8140687 Stock #: F4CFN9

F4CFN9 VIN: 1FTEW1EP1KFC91687

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour RACE RED

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 30,601 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Heated Mirrors 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Rear View Camera Rear Parking Sensors Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag Active Park Assist Automated Parking Sensors Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) Ford Co-Pilot360 - BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) Blind Spot Cruise Control-Steering Assist Collision Mitigation-Front Driver Monitoring-Alert Evasion Assist Exterior Fog Lights Trailer Hitch tinted windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Chrome Grille Auto On/Off Headlamps Body-coloured door handles Temporary spare tire CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Chrome rear step bumper Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Aluminum Panels Power Rear Window w/Defroster Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Autolamp Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Compass remote start rear window defogger Navigation System POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS Heated rear seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener PERIMETER ALARM Front air conditioning Illuminated locking glove box Keyless Start Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Redundant Digital Speedometer 3 12V DC Power Outlets Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Front Cigar Lighter(s) Systems Monitor KEYPAD Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer Pickup Cargo Box Lights 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access 4.2" LCD Productivity Screen in Instrument Cluster -inc: Driver configurable Remote Releases -Inc: Keyfob Cargo Access Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage Sport Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Cabback Insulator, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents Passenger Seat FordPass Connect 4G LTE WiFi Mobile Hotspot Internet Access Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access Digital/Analog Appearance 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 120V AC Power Outlets Full Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 120V AC Power Outlets Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Mechanical Power Steering Block Heater Four Wheel Drive 3.55 Axle Ratio Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Electronic Transfer Case Single stainless steel exhaust Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Auto Locking Hubs Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive 200 Amp Alternator 136.3 L Fuel Tank 70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs Engine: 2.7L V6 EcoBoost -inc: auto start/stop technology system Pro Trailer Backup Assist -inc: trailer hook up light 1690# Maximum Payload Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control GVWR: 2,993 kg (6,600 lb) Payload Package Powertrain Automatic Transmission Convenience tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Fixed antenna 12 Speakers Seating Leather Interior Memory Seats COOLED FRONT SEATS Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Anti-Starter MEMORY MIRRORS Telematics Power Folding Mirrors Subwoofer Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor 911 Assist AppLink SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror TWIN PANEL MOONROOF Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat Driver Side Adjustable Seat 6 Cyl V6 Engine Gasoline Fuel System 8" LCD capacitive touchscreen w/swipe capability Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility and 2 USB ports Radio: B&O Sound System by Bang & Olufsen -inc: MP3 capability LARIAT SPORT APPEARANCE PACKAGE -inc: unique interior finish, Box Side Decal, Single-Tip Chrome Exhaust, Body-Colour Door Handles w/Body-Colour Bezel, Wheels: 18" 6-Spoke Machined-Aluminum, magnetic high-gloss painted pockets, 6" Magnetic Running Board... FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE -inc: 4x4 FX4 Off-Road Decal, Hill Descent Control, Off-Road Tuned Front Shock Absorbers, Skid Plates SiriusXM radio w/3-month prepaid subscription speed-compensated volume and HD Radio

