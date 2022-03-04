$37,960+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-661-9555
2019 Ford F-150
XL 101A | 4X4 | SPORT | FX4 | PWR GRP
Location
Birchwood Ford
1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8
- Listing ID: 8516021
- Stock #: F4H8WP
- VIN: 1FTMF1E51KKD78605
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Agate Black
- Interior Colour Medium Earth Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 24,497 KM
Vehicle Description
CARFAX Canada: Low Kilometers!
2019 Ford F-150 XL 101A | FX4 | XL SPORT | REAR CAM 5.0L V8 6-Speed Automatic 4WD Agate Black Metallic
Equipment Group 101A, FX4 Off Road Package, XL Sport Appearance Package, SYNC, Rear View Camera, Telescoping Steering, Rear Step Bumper, Electronic Locking 3.73 Axle, 4WD, 4.2" LCD Productivity Screen in Instrument Cluster, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 4x4 FX4 Off-Road Decal, ABS Brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Auto High-Beam Headlights, Block Heater, Body-Colour Front & Rear Bumpers, Box Side Decal, Brake Assist, Cruise Control, Electronic Locking w/3.73 Axle Ratio, Electronic Stability Control, Equipment Group 101A Mid, Exterior parking camera rear: With Dynamic Hitch Assist, Fog Lamps, FX4 Off-Road Package, Hill Descent Control, Occupant Sensing Airbag, Off-Road Tuned Front Shock Absorbers, Power steering, Rear Step Bumper, Speed-Sensing Steering, SYNC Voice Activated Connectivity System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Tilt Steering Wheel, Traction Control, Variably Intermittent Wipers, Wheels: 17" Silver Painted Aluminum, XL Sport Appearance Package.
Reviews:
* Many owners say the F-150s wide selection of handy and high-tech features plays a major role in its appeal, with the advanced parking and trailer maneuvering systems being common favourites. A commanding driving position, very spacious cabin, and relatively easy-to-use control layouts round out the package. Performance typically rates highly as well, especially from the EcoBoost engines. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Vehicle Features
