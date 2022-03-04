Menu
2019 Ford F-150

24,497 KM

$37,960

+ tax & licensing
$37,960

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Ford

204-661-9555

Contact Seller
2019 Ford F-150

2019 Ford F-150

XL 101A | 4X4 | SPORT | FX4 | PWR GRP

2019 Ford F-150

XL 101A | 4X4 | SPORT | FX4 | PWR GRP

Location

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

Sale

$37,960

+ taxes & licensing

24,497KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8516021
  • Stock #: F4H8WP
  • VIN: 1FTMF1E51KKD78605

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Agate Black
  • Interior Colour Medium Earth Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 24,497 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX Canada: Low Kilometers!
CARFAX Canada Low Kilometer


2019 Ford F-150 XL 101A | FX4 | XL SPORT | REAR CAM 5.0L V8 6-Speed Automatic 4WD Agate Black Metallic

Equipment Group 101A, FX4 Off Road Package, XL Sport Appearance Package, SYNC, Rear View Camera, Telescoping Steering, Rear Step Bumper, Electronic Locking 3.73 Axle, 4WD, 4.2" LCD Productivity Screen in Instrument Cluster, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 4x4 FX4 Off-Road Decal, ABS Brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Auto High-Beam Headlights, Block Heater, Body-Colour Front & Rear Bumpers, Box Side Decal, Brake Assist, Cruise Control, Electronic Locking w/3.73 Axle Ratio, Electronic Stability Control, Equipment Group 101A Mid, Exterior parking camera rear: With Dynamic Hitch Assist, Fog Lamps, FX4 Off-Road Package, Hill Descent Control, Occupant Sensing Airbag, Off-Road Tuned Front Shock Absorbers, Power steering, Rear Step Bumper, Speed-Sensing Steering, SYNC Voice Activated Connectivity System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Tilt Steering Wheel, Traction Control, Variably Intermittent Wipers, Wheels: 17" Silver Painted Aluminum, XL Sport Appearance Package.


Reviews:
* Many owners say the F-150s wide selection of handy and high-tech features plays a major role in its appeal, with the advanced parking and trailer maneuvering systems being common favourites. A commanding driving position, very spacious cabin, and relatively easy-to-use control layouts round out the package. Performance typically rates highly as well, especially from the EcoBoost engines. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Four Wheel Drive
Trailer Wiring Harness
3.73 Axle Ratio
HD shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Auto Locking Hubs
200 Amp Alternator
136.3 L Fuel Tank
70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
GVWR: 2,898 kg (6,390 lb) Payload Package
1920# Maximum Payload
AM/FM Stereo
Fixed antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Compass
Engine Immobilizer
Front air conditioning
Manual air conditioning
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Front Centre Armrest
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Passenger visor vanity mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
2 12V DC Power Outlets
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Manual 1st Row Windows
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Full Vinyl/Rubber Floor Covering
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Voltmeter, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Transmission Fluid Temp and Trip Odometer
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Interior Trim -inc: Cabback Insulator and Chrome Interior Accents
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Rear View Camera
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st Row Airbags
Dynamic Hitch Assist Back-Up Camera
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Fixed rear window
Black grille
Black door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Black rear step bumper
Light tinted glass
Black Side Windows Trim
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Panels
Manual Tailgate/Rear Door Lock
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Black Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
Black Manual Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
Aero-Composite Halogen Auto High-Beam Headlamps
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Air Conditioning-Front
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Split Front Bench Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

