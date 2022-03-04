Sale $37,960 + taxes & licensing 2 4 , 4 9 7 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8516021

8516021 Stock #: F4H8WP

F4H8WP VIN: 1FTMF1E51KKD78605

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Agate Black

Interior Colour Medium Earth Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Mileage 24,497 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Block Heater Four Wheel Drive Trailer Wiring Harness 3.73 Axle Ratio HD shock absorbers Front Anti-Roll Bar Electronic Transfer Case Single stainless steel exhaust Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Auto Locking Hubs 200 Amp Alternator 136.3 L Fuel Tank 70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control GVWR: 2,898 kg (6,390 lb) Payload Package 1920# Maximum Payload Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Fixed antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Radio w/Seek-Scan Interior Compass Engine Immobilizer Front air conditioning Manual air conditioning Front map lights Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Front Centre Armrest Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Passenger visor vanity mirror Fade-to-off interior lighting Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 2 12V DC Power Outlets 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Front Cigar Lighter(s) Manual 1st Row Windows 4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer Pickup Cargo Box Lights Full Vinyl/Rubber Floor Covering Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Voltmeter, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Transmission Fluid Temp and Trip Odometer Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins Interior Trim -inc: Cabback Insulator and Chrome Interior Accents Urethane Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Safety Rear View Camera Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st Row Airbags Dynamic Hitch Assist Back-Up Camera Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) Collision Mitigation-Front Exterior Variable Intermittent Wipers Fixed rear window Black grille Black door handles CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Black rear step bumper Light tinted glass Black Side Windows Trim Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Aluminum Panels Manual Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light Black Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks Black Manual Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding Aero-Composite Halogen Auto High-Beam Headlamps Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Additional Features Air Conditioning-Front Steering Wheel-Adjustable Split Front Bench Seats

