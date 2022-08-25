$37,988+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford F-150
XLT | 301A | 4x4 | SuperCrew 145
Location
100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9
92,653KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8997184
- Stock #: 22W1E252A
- VIN: 1FTEW1EP6KKC93748
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 92,653 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner |, Local Trade |, Apple Carplay |, Android Auto |, 4WD, 4.2 LCD Productivity Screen in Instrument Cluster, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8-Way Power Driver's Seat, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Block heater, BoxLink Cargo Management System, Brake assist, Bumpers: chrome, Chrome 2-Bar Style Grille, Chrome Door & Tailgate Handles w/Body-Colour Bezel, Chrome Step Bars, Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver, Cloth 40/20/40 Front Seat, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Locking w/3.55 Axle Ratio, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: SYNC 3 911 Assist, Equipment Group 301A Mid, Exterior parking camera rear: With Dynamic Hitch Assist, Front anti-roll bar, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Integrated Trailer Brake Controller, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Manual Folding Power Glass Sideview Heated Mirrors, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power windows, Power-Adjustable Pedals, Pro Trailer Backup Assist, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM SiriusXM Satellite, Rear reading lights, Rear step bumper, Rear Under-Seat Storage, Rear Window Fixed Privacy Glass, Remote keyless entry, Remote Start System, Reverse Sensing System, Security system, Single-Tip Chrome Exhaust, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC 3, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Tough Bed Spray-In Bedliner, Traction control, Trailer Tow Package, Upgraded Front Stabilizer Bar, Variably intermittent wipers, Voice-Activated Navigation, Voltmeter, Wheels: 18 Chrome-Like PVD, XTR 4x4 Decal, XTR Package.
For further information please contact MidTown Ford sales department directly at 204-284-7650. Dealer #9695.
Reviews:
* Many owners say the F-150s wide selection of handy and high-tech features plays a major role in its appeal, with the advanced parking and trailer maneuvering systems being common favourites. A commanding driving position, very spacious cabin, and relatively easy-to-use control layouts round out the package. Performance typically rates highly as well, especially from the EcoBoost engines. Source: autoTRADER.ca
