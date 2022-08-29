$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford F-150
Limited SuperCrew **New Arrival**
Location
Capital Ford Winnipeg
555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1
$CALL
- Listing ID: 9081637
- Stock #: P4372A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour WHT PLAT MET TC
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 71,549 KM
Vehicle Description
Come see this 2019 Ford F-150 Limited SuperCrew **New Arrival** . Its Automatic transmission and Ecoboost 3.5L V6 engine will keep you going. This Ford F-150 features the following options: ENGINE: 3.5L V6 ECOBOOST HIGH OUTPUT -inc: auto start/stop technology system (STD), Wheels: 22" Polished Aluminum, Voice-Activated Navigation -inc: Pinch-to-Zoom capability and SiriusXM Traffic and Travel Link, SiriusXM Traffic and Travel Link includes a 6-month subscription and is available in select markets only, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning, Unique Multi-Contour Leather Bucket Seats -inc: 4-way adjustable driver/passenger headrests, heated/ventilated 10-way power driver and passenger w/power lumbar, driver's side memory, flow-through console and floor shifter, Trip Computer, Transmission w/SelectShift Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler, Trailer Wiring Harness, Tires: P275/45R22 BSW A/S, and Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning. Stop by and visit us at Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg, 555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1.
