$41,980+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-661-9555
2019 Ford F-150
XLT XLT SPORT | 302A EQUIPMENT | 2.7 LITER
Location
Birchwood Ford
1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8
204-661-9555
$41,980
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9202156
- Stock #: F4TRCT
- VIN: 1FTEW1EP1KKD60935
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # F4TRCT
- Mileage 86,944 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 Ford F-150 XLT 302A | NAV | SYNC 3 2.7L V6 EcoBoost 10-Speed Automatic 4WD Magnetic Metallic
Key Features & Safety Features
- Equipment Group 302A
- Trailer Tow Pkg
- XLT Sport Pkg
- Voice Activated Navigation
- Power Adjust Driver Seat
- Remote Start System
- 3.55 Electronic Lock Rear Axle
- 136L Fuel Tank
- 110V/400W Outlet
- SYNC 3
- Apple Carplay/Android Auto
- Rear View Camera
- Reverse Sensing System
- Auto High Beam
4WD, 10-Way Power Driver's & Passenger Seats, 110V/400W Outlet, 136L Fuel Tank, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6" Magnetic Running Boards, AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Auto High-Beam Headlights, Body-Colour Door & Tailgate Handles, Body-Colour Front & Rear Bumpers, Box Side Decal, BoxLink Cargo Management System, Brake Assist, Delay-Off Headlights, Equipment Group 302A Luxury, Exterior parking camera rear: With Dynamic Hitch Assist, Front Fog Lights, Fully Automatic Headlights, GVWR: 2,948kg (6,500 lb) Payload Package, Heated Front Seats, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, LED Box Lighting, Magnetic High-Gloss 2-Bar Style Grille, Manual Folding Power Glass Sideview Heated Mirrors, Power-Adjustable Pedals, Power-Sliding Rear Window, Radio Data System, Rear Step Bumper, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote Start System, Reverse Sensing System, Security System, Speed-Sensing Steering, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, SYNC 3, Traction Control, Trailer Tow Package, Voice-Activated Navigation, Wheels: 20" 6-Spoke Premium Painted Aluminum, XLT Sport Appearance Package, XTR Package.
Reviews:
* Many owners say the F-150s wide selection of handy and high-tech features plays a major role in its appeal, with the advanced parking and trailer maneuvering systems being common favourites. A commanding driving position, very spacious cabin, and relatively easy-to-use control layouts round out the package. Performance typically rates highly as well, especially from the EcoBoost engines. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.
What is Market Value Pricing? Market Value Pricing provides the most competitive prices on all our Pre-Owned vehicles, all the time.
Technology Meets Common Sense = Pre-Owned Market Value Pricing is achieved by polling over 20,000 pre-owned websites every hour to ensure that every single customer receives real time Market Value Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell.
We dont play pricing Games = We do not artificially inflate our pre-owned prices in the hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers.
Youll save Time & Money = For a complimentary Market Value Pricing Analysis on any pre-owned in stock vehicle just ask one of our Product Advisors.
Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We know that our customers do not want to purchase someone elses problem so a basic Motor Vehicle Inspection and a quick wash just isnt good enough. We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard.
Transparency is what you deserve! When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle. Plus, lots more.
Still not convinced. Here are some of the extras you get from us:
- Lien Search
- Vehicle History Report
- Accident/Damage Report
- Stolen Vehicle Report
- Available Extended Warranties
- Relaxed "Low Pressure" Sales Experience
- Free Trade-In Appraisals
- Finance Pre-Approval Service
- Free Credit Report Review and Counseling
- On-Site Service Department
- Available Vehicle Protection Products
- Available Loan Protection Products
- Chartered Bank Financing
- Special Financing - Fresh Start Credit Recovery Program
- Member of the Better Business Bureau
- Member of the Used Car Dealers Association
- Pet Friendly Facility
Call us at 204-296-8868 or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!
People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!
Dealer permit #4454
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Birchwood Ford
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.