$29,899+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$29,899
+ taxes & licensing
Platinum Auto Sales Inc.
204-688-1001
2019 Ford F-150
2019 Ford F-150
XLT 4WD SUPERCREW 5.5' BOX
Location
Platinum Auto Sales Inc.
3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4
204-688-1001
$29,899
+ taxes & licensing
178,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9226450
- Stock #: 1251
- VIN: 1FTEW1EP3KFC70114
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 178,000 KM
Vehicle Description
JUST IN 2019 FORD F150 XLT CREW CAB 4X4 2.7L ECOBOOST WITH A 10SPD THESE TRUCKS ARE AMAZING ON GAS. THIS TRUCK WILL HELP YOU SAVE MONEY AT THE PUMPS AND STILL BE ABLE TO DO SOME WORK. THIS TRUCK HAS BEEN SERVICED AT THE FORD DEALERSHIP WHERE THE PREVIOUS OWNER WAS FROM. ALSO HAS A CLEAN CARFAX.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Warranty Available
Bluetooth
Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Platinum Auto Sales Inc.
Platinum Auto Sales Inc.
3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4