2019 Ford F-150

187,000 KM

Details Description

$29,900

+ tax & licensing
Conquest Truck & Auto Sales

204-633-1135

5.0L v8 XTR package 6.5 ft box

5.0L v8 XTR package 6.5 ft box

Location

149 Oak Point Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R2R 1T7

187,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9233950
  • VIN: 1ftfw1e51kfa00690

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Mileage 187,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Fresh off lease 2019 Ford F150 Crew Cab XLT XTR package 5.0 L v8 6.5 ft box 10 spd auto transmission , air cond, tilt , cruise , pl ,pw ,pm alloy wheels back up camera, trailer tow package, big screen Apple auto well maintained company truck. 187,000 km good deal at $29900 plus taxes. We offer Extended powertrain warranties, Financing and leasing programs. Conquest Truck & Auto Sales 149 Oak Point hwy Winnipeg 204 633 1135 or online at www.conquesttruck.ca DP0789

149 Oak Point Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R2R 1T7

