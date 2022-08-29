$29,900+ tax & licensing
204-633-1135
2019 Ford F-150
5.0L v8 XTR package 6.5 ft box
Location
Conquest Truck & Auto Sales
149 Oak Point Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R2R 1T7
$29,900
- Listing ID: 9233950
- VIN: 1ftfw1e51kfa00690
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 5-cylinder
- Mileage 187,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Fresh off lease 2019 Ford F150 Crew Cab XLT XTR package 5.0 L v8 6.5 ft box 10 spd auto transmission , air cond, tilt , cruise , pl ,pw ,pm alloy wheels back up camera, trailer tow package, big screen Apple auto well maintained company truck. 187,000 km good deal at $29900 plus taxes. We offer Extended powertrain warranties, Financing and leasing programs. Conquest Truck & Auto Sales 149 Oak Point hwy Winnipeg 204 633 1135 or online at www.conquesttruck.ca DP0789
