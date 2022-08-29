Sale $40,990 + taxes & licensing 4 1 , 0 5 6 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9323926

9323926 Stock #: F4TK2K

F4TK2K VIN: 1FTEW1EP9KKC93355

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Agate Black

Interior Colour Medium Earth Grey

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 41,056 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Block Heater HD shock absorbers Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs Electronic Transfer Case Single stainless steel exhaust Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Auto Locking Hubs 200 Amp Alternator 136.3 L Fuel Tank 70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Interior Security System Compass PERIMETER ALARM Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Delayed Accessory Power 3 12V DC Power Outlets Front Cigar Lighter(s) Pickup Cargo Box Lights 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer Safety Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) Collision Mitigation-Front Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Exterior Auto On/Off Headlamps CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Black Side Windows Trim Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Aluminum Panels Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Media / Nav / Comm Fixed antenna Additional Features Anti-Starter Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter audio volume limiter early low fuel warning Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Rear Head Side Impact Airbag

