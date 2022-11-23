Sale $49,888 + taxes & licensing 1 6 , 0 2 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9354076

9354076 Stock #: F4VDJH

F4VDJH VIN: 1FTEW1E55KKE54217

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Abyss Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F4VDJH

Mileage 16,020 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Block Heater HD shock absorbers Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs Electronic Transfer Case Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Auto Locking Hubs 200 Amp Alternator 136.3 L Fuel Tank 70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Interior Security System Compass PERIMETER ALARM Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Delayed Accessory Power 3 12V DC Power Outlets Front Cigar Lighter(s) Pickup Cargo Box Lights Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm Fixed antenna Safety Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Collision Mitigation-Front Exterior CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Aluminum Panels Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Additional Features Anti-Starter

