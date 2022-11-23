Menu
2019 Ford F-150

127,609 KM

Details

$34,888

+ tax & licensing
$34,888

+ taxes & licensing

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

204-284-7650

2019 Ford F-150

2019 Ford F-150

XLT | 4x4 | 300A | Super Crew 145

2019 Ford F-150

XLT | 4x4 | 300A | Super Crew 145

Location

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

204-284-7650

$34,888

+ taxes & licensing

127,609KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9409795
  • Stock #: 22W1E424A
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EB6KKD09869

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 127,609 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is new to Mid-Town Ford's inventory and a detailed description will available shortly. For further information please contact MidTown Ford sales department directly at 204-284-7650!

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
tilt steering
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 CD Player
Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Bench Seating
Cloth Interior
Driver Side Airbag

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

