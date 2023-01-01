Menu
2019 Ford F-150

168,653 KM

$31,888

+ tax & licensing
$31,888

+ taxes & licensing

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

204-284-7650

2019 Ford F-150

2019 Ford F-150

XLT | 300A | 4x4 | SuperCrew 145

2019 Ford F-150

XLT | 300A | 4x4 | SuperCrew 145

Location

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

204-284-7650

$31,888

+ taxes & licensing

168,653KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9445575
  Stock #: 22W1E318A
  VIN: 1FTEW1E57KFC91689

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 168,653 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!

One Owner |, Local Trade |, Apple Carplay |, Android Auto |, 4WD, 3.31 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 7 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Block heater, Brake assist, Bumpers: chrome, Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: SYNC 3 911 Assist, Equipment Group 300A Base, Exterior parking camera rear: With Dynamic Hitch Assist, Front anti-roll bar, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM SiriusXM Satellite, Rear reading lights, Rear step bumper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC 3, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter.

Black 2019 Ford F-150 XLT 4WD 5.0L V8 10-Speed Automatic


For further information please contact MidTown Ford sales department directly at 204-284-7650. Dealer #9695.


* Many owners say the F-150s wide selection of handy and high-tech features plays a major role in its appeal, with the advanced parking and trailer maneuvering systems being common favourites. A commanding driving position, very spacious cabin, and relatively easy-to-use control layouts round out the package. Performance typically rates highly as well, especially from the EcoBoost engines. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
tilt steering
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Driver Side Airbag

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

