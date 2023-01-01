$45,899+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-661-9555
2019 Ford F-150
LARIAT 502A | FX4 Off-Road | Moonroof
Location
Birchwood Ford
1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8
204-661-9555
$45,899
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9954134
- Stock #: F4MJRE
- VIN: 1FTEW1E48KFC91787
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # F4MJRE
- Mileage 115,969 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 Ford F-150 Lariat Sport | Max Trailer Tow 3.5L V6 EcoBoost 10-Speed Automatic 4WD Magnetic Metallic
Key Features
- Equipment Group 502A
- FX4 Off-Road
- Max Trailer Tow Pkg
- Twin Panel Moonroof
- Heated & Cooled Front Seats
- Heated Rear Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Remote Vehicle Start
- Power Deployable Running Boards
- B&O Audio
- SYNC 3
Safety Features
- Blind Spot
- Reverse Camera
- Integrated Trailer Brake Control
4WD, 136L Fuel Tank, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 4x4 FX4 Off-Road Decal, 6" Magnetic Running Boards, ABS Brakes, Adjustable Pedals, Auto High-Beam Headlights, Automatic Temperature Control, BLIS Blind Spot Information System, Body-Colour 2-Bar Style Grille, Body-Colour Door Handles w/Body-Colour Bezel, Body-Colour Front & Rear Bumpers, Box Side Decal, Brake Assist, Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver, Delay-Off Headlights, Electronic Locking w/3.55 Axle Ratio, Engine Oil Cooler, Equipment Group 502A Luxury, Exterior parking camera rear: With Dynamic Hitch Assist, Front Dual Zone A/C, Front Fog Lights, Fully Automatic Headlights, FX4 Off-Road Package, GVWR: 3,175 kg (7,000 lb) Payload Package, Heated Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, High Intensity LED Security Approach Lamps, Hill Descent Control, Integrated Trailer Brake Controller, Lariat Chrome Appearance Package, Lariat Sport Appearance Package, Manual Folding Power Glass Sideview Heated Mirrors, Max Trailer Tow Package, Memory Seat, Occupant Sensing Airbag, Off-Road Tuned Front Shock Absorbers, Pedal Memory, Power Driver Seat, Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column w/Memory, Power Windows, Pro Trailer Backup Assist, Quad Beam LED Headlamps & LED Taillamps/Fog Lamps, Radio Data System, Radio: B&O Sound System by Bang & Olufsen, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Rear Step Bumper, Rear Window Defroster, Remote Keyless Entry, Single-Tip Chrome Exhaust, Speed Control, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, SYNC 3, Turn Signal Indicator Mirrors, Twin Panel Moonroof, Universal Garage Door Opener, Upgraded Front Stabilizer Bar, Ventilated Front Seats, Voice-Activated Navigation, Wheels: 18" 6-Spoke Machined-Aluminum, Windshield Wiper De-Icer.
Reviews:
* Many owners say the F-150s wide selection of handy and high-tech features plays a major role in its appeal, with the advanced parking and trailer maneuvering systems being common favourites. A commanding driving position, very spacious cabin, and relatively easy-to-use control layouts round out the package. Performance typically rates highly as well, especially from the EcoBoost engines. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.
What is Market Value Pricing? Market Value Pricing provides the most competitive prices on all our Pre-Owned vehicles, all the time.
Technology Meets Common Sense = Pre-Owned Market Value Pricing is achieved by polling over 20,000 pre-owned websites every hour to ensure that every single customer receives real time Market Value Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell.
We dont play pricing Games = We do not artificially inflate our pre-owned prices in the hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers.
Youll save Time & Money = For a complimentary Market Value Pricing Analysis on any pre-owned in stock vehicle just ask one of our Product Advisors.
Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We know that our customers do not want to purchase someone elses problem so a basic Motor Vehicle Inspection and a quick wash just isnt good enough. We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard.
Transparency is what you deserve! When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle. Plus, lots more.
Still not convinced. Here are some of the extras you get from us:
- Lien Search
- Vehicle History Report
- Accident/Damage Report
- Stolen Vehicle Report
- Available Extended Warranties
- Relaxed "Low Pressure" Sales Experience
- Free Trade-In Appraisals
- Finance Pre-Approval Service
- Free Credit Report Review and Counseling
- On-Site Service Department
- Available Vehicle Protection Products
- Available Loan Protection Products
- Chartered Bank Financing
- Special Financing - Fresh Start Credit Recovery Program
- Member of the Better Business Bureau
- Member of the Used Car Dealers Association
- Pet Friendly Facility
Call us at 204-296-8868 or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!
People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!
Dealer permit #4454
Dealer permit #4454
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Birchwood Ford
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.