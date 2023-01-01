Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Ford F-250

168,992 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

204-688-1001

Contact Seller
2019 Ford F-250

2019 Ford F-250

Platinum

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford F-250

Platinum

Location

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4

204-688-1001

  1. 1693605835
  2. 1693605843
  3. 1693605850
  4. 1693605859
  5. 1693605867
  6. 1693605874
  7. 1693605882
  8. 1693605889
  9. 1693605897
  10. 1693605905
  11. 1693605912
  12. 1693605920
  13. 1693605928
  14. 1693605937
  15. 1693605943
  16. 1693605950
  17. 1693605958
  18. 1693605966
  19. 1693605973
  20. 1693605980
  21. 1693605987
  22. 1693605996
  23. 1693606003
  24. 1693606010
  25. 1693606016
  26. 1693606023
  27. 1693606030
  28. 1693606038
  29. 1693606046
  30. 1693606054
  31. 1693606061
  32. 1693606069
  33. 1693606077
  34. 1693606084
  35. 1693606091
  36. 1693606098
  37. 1693606107
  38. 1693606115
  39. 1693606123
  40. 1693606130
  41. 1693606138
  42. 1693606145
  43. 1693606152
  44. 1693606159
  45. 1693606166
  46. 1693606174
  47. 1693606182
  48. 1693606190
  49. 1693606197
  50. 1693606205
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
168,992KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10373274
  • Stock #: 1346
  • VIN: 1FT7W2BT2KEE48343

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Burgundy
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 168,992 KM

Vehicle Description

FRESH ON THE LOT!

 

- Platinum Edition that comes with all the bells and whistles!

- Heated/Air Conditioned Seats

- Premium Burgundy Leather Seats

- Panorama Moonroof

- Aftermarket BDS Lift

- Aftermarket Wheels

- 6.7L Power Stroke Diesel Engine

- Back-up Camera

- Olufsen Premium 10 Speaker Sound System

- 6 Speed Automatic Transmission

- Power Running Boards

- Navigation

- Leather Heated Steering Wheel

- Dual Zone Climate Control

- LED Auto Headlights

And much more to offer!

 

If you have any interest or questions, please feel free to reach out to us. We are looking forward to connecting with you.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Tire Pressure Monitor
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

2019 Ford F-250 Plat...
 168,992 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2023 Other Other MAS...
 0 KM
$25,499 + tax & lic
2023 Massimo T-Boss ...
 0 KM
$15,299 + tax & lic

Email Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4

Call Dealer

204-688-XXXX

(click to show)

204-688-1001

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory