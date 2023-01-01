$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-688-1001
2019 Ford F-250
Platinum
Location
Platinum Auto Sales Inc.
3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4
204-688-1001
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10373274
- Stock #: 1346
- VIN: 1FT7W2BT2KEE48343
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Burgundy
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 168,992 KM
Vehicle Description
FRESH ON THE LOT!
- Platinum Edition that comes with all the bells and whistles!
- Heated/Air Conditioned Seats
- Premium Burgundy Leather Seats
- Panorama Moonroof
- Aftermarket BDS Lift
- Aftermarket Wheels
- 6.7L Power Stroke Diesel Engine
- Back-up Camera
- Olufsen Premium 10 Speaker Sound System
- 6 Speed Automatic Transmission
- Power Running Boards
- Navigation
- Leather Heated Steering Wheel
- Dual Zone Climate Control
- LED Auto Headlights
And much more to offer!
If you have any interest or questions, please feel free to reach out to us. We are looking forward to connecting with you.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Interior
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.