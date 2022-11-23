Menu
2019 Ford F-250

117,000 KM

$63,800

+ tax & licensing
Super Duty FX4 Diesel - Htd Bucket Seats, Sport Console, Big Screen!

Super Duty FX4 Diesel - Htd Bucket Seats, Sport Console, Big Screen!

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

117,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9432543
  • Stock #: DT8056
  • VIN: 1FT7W2BT5KEF91836

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # DT8056
  • Mileage 117,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*** FX4 OFFROAD PACKAGE + 6.7L POWERSTROKE DIESEL! *** SPORT CONSOLE + HEATED BUCKET SEATS!! *** ANDROID AUTO + APPLE CARPLAY!!! *** Just arrived... Please contact us for information, or stay tuned for more details - they'll be coming soon!!

This Ford F-250 Super Duty comes with all original Books & Manuals, and all-weather rubber Ford mats. Only 117,000 kilometers, and now sale priced at just $63,800 with Financing and Extended Warranty available!!


Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

