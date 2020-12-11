Menu
2019 Ford F-350

45,000 KM

Details Description

$55,600

+ tax & licensing
Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-414-4143

Contact Seller
XLT 4x4 Crew w/ Sport Console & Buckets

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-414-4143

45,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6329436
  • Stock #: GT5058
  • VIN: 1FT8W3B64KEC18579

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue Jeans
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 45,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Just arrived... Please contact us for information, or stay tuned for more details - they'll be coming soon!!

Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used vans, used RVs, and used cars in Winnipeg on our new website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Email Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-414-4143

204-489-4494
