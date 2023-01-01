Menu
2019 Ford Fiesta

126,700 KM

SE **New Arrival**

2019 Ford Fiesta

SE **New Arrival**

Capital Ford Winnipeg

555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1

204-772-2411

126,700KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10503486
  • Stock #: U2557A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 126,700 KM

Vehicle Description

Come see this 2019 Ford Fiesta SE **New Arrival** . Its transmission and Regular Unleaded I-4 1.6 L/97 engine will keep you going. This Ford Fiesta features the following options: EQUIPMENT GROUP 200A, Wheels: 15" Sparkle Silver Painted Aluminum, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: 5-Speed Manual, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tires: P185/60R15 BSW, and Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Tire Pressure Monitor
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Equipment Group 200A
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

