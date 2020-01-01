+ taxes & licensing
810 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents
Odometer is 2127 kilometers below market average!
2019 Ford Fiesta SE CLEAN CARFAX | HEATED SEATS 1.6L I4 Ti-VCT 6-Speed Automatic with Powershift FWD Lightning Blue Metallic
Back Up Camera, SYNC Connect, Remote Start, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM Stereo w/Single CD Player, Ambient Lighting, Automatic temperature control, Black Dual Power/Heated Ext Mirrors w/Blind Spot, Brake assist, Delay-off headlights, Dual front impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: 911 Assist, Equipment Group 203A, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fog Lamps w/Black Bezel, Fog Lamps w/Chrome Trimmed Ring, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Unique Sport Cloth Front Bucket Seats, Illuminated entry, Occupant sensing airbag, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Rear 12V Powerpoint, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Remote Start System, SE Appearance Black Package, SE Appearance Package, Security system, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 16" 8-Spoke Black Machined-Aluminum.
