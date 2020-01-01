Menu
2019 Ford Fiesta

42,847 KM

Details Description Features

$15,419

+ tax & licensing
$15,419

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Ford

204-661-9555

2019 Ford Fiesta

2019 Ford Fiesta

SE CLEAN CARFAX | HEATED SEATS

2019 Ford Fiesta

SE CLEAN CARFAX | HEATED SEATS

Location

Birchwood Ford

810 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

Sale

$15,419

+ taxes & licensing

42,847KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6302448
  Stock #: F3P941
  VIN: 3FADP4EJ2KM136139

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Lightning Blue
  • Interior Colour Charcoal Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3P941
  • Mileage 42,847 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents


Odometer is 2127 kilometers below market average!

2019 Ford Fiesta SE CLEAN CARFAX | HEATED SEATS 1.6L I4 Ti-VCT 6-Speed Automatic with Powershift FWD Lightning Blue Metallic

Back Up Camera, SYNC Connect, Remote Start, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM Stereo w/Single CD Player, Ambient Lighting, Automatic temperature control, Black Dual Power/Heated Ext Mirrors w/Blind Spot, Brake assist, Delay-off headlights, Dual front impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: 911 Assist, Equipment Group 203A, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fog Lamps w/Black Bezel, Fog Lamps w/Chrome Trimmed Ring, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Unique Sport Cloth Front Bucket Seats, Illuminated entry, Occupant sensing airbag, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Rear 12V Powerpoint, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Remote Start System, SE Appearance Black Package, SE Appearance Package, Security system, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 16" 8-Spoke Black Machined-Aluminum.
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.
What is Market Value Pricing? Market Value Pricing provides the most competitive prices on all our Pre-Owned vehicles, all the time.
Technology Meets Common Sense = Pre-Owned Market Value Pricing is achieved by polling over 20,000 pre-owned websites every hour to ensure that every single customer receives real time Market Value Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell.

We dont play pricing Games = We do not artificially inflate our pre-owned prices in the hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers.

Youll save Time & Money = For a complimentary Market Value Pricing Analysis on any pre-owned in stock vehicle just ask one of our Sales Consultant.
Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We know that our customers do not want to purchase someone elses problem so a basic Motor Vehicle Inspection and a quick wash just isnt good enough. We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard.
Transparency is what you deserve! When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including Carfax, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle. Plus, lots more.
Still not convinced. Here are some of the extras you get from us:
- Lien Search
- Vehicle History Report
- Accident/Damage Report
- Stolen Vehicle Report
- Available Extended Warranties
- Relaxed "Low Pressure" Sales Experience
- Free Trade-In Appraisals
- Finance Pre-Approval Service
- Free Credit Report Review and Counseling
- On-Site Service Department
- Available Vehicle Protection Products
- Available Loan Protection Products
- Chartered Bank Financing
- Special Financing - Fresh Start Credit Recovery Program
- Member of the Better Business Bureau
- Member of the Used Car Dealers Association
- Pet Friendly Facility
Call us at 204-296-8868 or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!
People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Brake Assist
Driver Knee Airbag
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Air Conditioning
Front air conditioning
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Power Steering
Spoiler
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Wheel Drive
rear window defogger
Bluetooth
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire

Birchwood Ford

Birchwood Ford

810 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

