2019 Ford Fiesta

Listing ID: 8802449

8802449 Stock #: F4MMFY

F4MMFY VIN: 3FADP4EJ6KM135933

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Magnetic Metallic

Interior Colour Charcoal Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 41,002 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Hill Descent Control Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Front-wheel drive Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs 120 amp alternator Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Front Anti-Roll Bar Single stainless steel exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 4.07 Axle Ratio 500CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 46.9 L Fuel Tank ENGINE: 1.6L TI-VCT I-4 Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control tilt steering Compass rear window defogger PERIMETER ALARM Engine Immobilizer glove box Front air conditioning Driver foot rest Rigid cargo cover Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Front Centre Armrest Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Roll-Up Cargo Cover Carpet Floor Trim Cloth Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Cargo shade Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors 1 12V DC Power Outlet 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Front And Rear Map Lights Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Automatic Air Conditioning Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Premium Cloth Rear Seat 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Seats w/Cloth Back Material Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer Instrument Panel Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Full Floor Console w/Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet Passenger Seat Urethane Gear Shifter Material FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Analog Appearance Exterior Spoiler Variable Intermittent Wipers Chrome Grille Auto On/Off Headlamps Body-coloured door handles Temporary spare tire CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler Light tinted glass Body-Coloured Front Bumper Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Tires: P225/65R17 AS Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Tires: P185/60R15 BSW Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off Safety Brake Assist Rear View Camera Back-Up Camera Driver Knee Airbag Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Integrated roof antenna digital signal processor Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Automatic Equalizer 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System Streaming Audio Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Security Remote keyless entry w/content theft system Additional Features Anti-Starter Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter audio volume limiter early low fuel warning Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Pwr assisted front vented disc/rear drum brakes 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off All-Season Front Tire All-Season Rear Tire

