Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Ford Fiesta

41,002 KM

Details Description Features

$21,850

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$21,850

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Ford

204-661-9555

Contact Seller
2019 Ford Fiesta

2019 Ford Fiesta

SE APPEARANCE PKG | REMOTE STARTER

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford Fiesta

SE APPEARANCE PKG | REMOTE STARTER

Location

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

  1. 8802449
  2. 8802449
Contact Seller
Sale

$21,850

+ taxes & licensing

41,002KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8802449
  • Stock #: F4MMFY
  • VIN: 3FADP4EJ6KM135933

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Metallic
  • Interior Colour Charcoal Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 41,002 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW KM = VEHICLES KM'S ARE 21,754 BELOW THE MARKET AVERAGE
2019 Ford Fiesta SE APPEARANCE PKG | REMOTE STARTER | 1.6L I4 Ti-VCT 6-Speed Automatic with Powershift FWD Magnetic Metallic

LOW KM = VEHICLES KM'S ARE 21,754 BELOW THE MARKET AVERAGE

Appearance Pkg, Back Up Camera, Remote Starter, Dual Power Heated Mirrors with Blind Spot detection, Automatic Temp Control, Heated Seats, 16 inch, 16 inch 8 spoke black aluminum wheels, 6 Speakers, ABS Brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM Stereo w/Single CD Player, Ambient Lighting, Automatic Temperature Control, Black Dual Power/Heated Ext Mirrors w/Blind Spot, Body-Colour Front Bumper w/Black Trim, Body-Colour Front Bumper w/Chrome Insert, Brake Assist, Bumpers: body-colour, Delay-Off Headlights, Dual front impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency Communication System: 911 Assist, Equipment Group 203A, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fog Lamps w/Black Bezel, Fog Lamps w/Chrome Trimmed Ring, Front Bucket Seats, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully Automatic Headlights, Heated Door Mirrors, Heated Front Seats, Heated Unique Upgraded Cloth Front Bucket Seats, Illuminated entry, Occupant Sensing Airbag, Power Door Mirrors, Power Windows, Rear 12V Powerpoint, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote Start System, SE Appearance Black Package, SE Appearance Package, Security System, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed Control, Speed-Sensing Steering, Split Folding Rear Seat, Spoiler, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Tilt Steering Wheel, Traction Control, Variably Intermittent Wipers, Wheels: 16" 8-Spoke Black Machined-Aluminum.
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.
What is Market Value Pricing? Market Value Pricing provides the most competitive prices on all our Pre-Owned vehicles, all the time.
Technology Meets Common Sense = Pre-Owned Market Value Pricing is achieved by polling over 20,000 pre-owned websites every hour to ensure that every single customer receives real time Market Value Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell.

We dont play pricing Games = We do not artificially inflate our pre-owned prices in the hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers.

Youll save Time & Money = For a complimentary Market Value Pricing Analysis on any pre-owned in stock vehicle just ask one of our Product Advisors.
Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We know that our customers do not want to purchase someone elses problem so a basic Motor Vehicle Inspection and a quick wash just isnt good enough. We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard.
Transparency is what you deserve! When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including Carfax, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle. Plus, lots more.
Still not convinced. Here are some of the extras you get from us:
- Lien Search
- Vehicle History Report
- Accident/Damage Report
- Stolen Vehicle Report
- Available Extended Warranties
- Relaxed "Low Pressure" Sales Experience
- Free Trade-In Appraisals
- Finance Pre-Approval Service
- Free Credit Report Review and Counseling
- On-Site Service Department
- Available Vehicle Protection Products
- Available Loan Protection Products
- Chartered Bank Financing
- Special Financing - Fresh Start Credit Recovery Program
- Member of the Better Business Bureau
- Member of the Used Car Dealers Association
- Pet Friendly Facility
Call us at 204-296-8868 or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!
People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!
Dealer permit #4454

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Hill Descent Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
120 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
4.07 Axle Ratio
500CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
46.9 L Fuel Tank
ENGINE: 1.6L TI-VCT I-4
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Compass
rear window defogger
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
glove box
Front air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Cargo shade
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Automatic Air Conditioning
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Premium Cloth Rear Seat
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Full Floor Console w/Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Passenger Seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Analog Appearance
Spoiler
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Chrome Grille
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Body-coloured door handles
Temporary spare tire
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Tires: P225/65R17 AS
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Tires: P185/60R15 BSW
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Brake Assist
Rear View Camera
Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Bluetooth
Integrated roof antenna
digital signal processor
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Automatic Equalizer
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System
Streaming Audio
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Remote keyless entry w/content theft system
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Pwr assisted front vented disc/rear drum brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Ford

2016 Ford Explorer L...
 110,328 KM
$30,990 + tax & lic
2019 Ford Edge ST 40...
 37,458 KM
$44,400 + tax & lic
2019 Lincoln Nautilu...
 39,173 KM
$48,950 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Ford

Birchwood Ford

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

Call Dealer

204-661-XXXX

(click to show)

204-661-9555

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory