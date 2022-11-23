2019 Ford Fiesta

$18,500 + taxes & licensing 9 5 , 9 3 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9363469

9363469 Stock #: 22306A

22306A VIN: 3FADP4EJ4KM125207

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black[Shadow Black]

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 95,938 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.