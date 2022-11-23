Menu
2019 Ford Fiesta

95,938 KM

Details

$18,500

+ tax & licensing
Ride Time

204-272-6161

SE

Location

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

95,938KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9363469
  • Stock #: 22306A
  • VIN: 3FADP4EJ4KM125207

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black[Shadow Black]
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 95,938 KM

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

