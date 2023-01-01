2019 Ford Fiesta

$17,888 + taxes & licensing 1 3 2 , 5 8 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9506833

9506833 Stock #: 7507A

7507A VIN: 3FADP4EJXKM125163

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 7507A

Mileage 132,580 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.