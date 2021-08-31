Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Ford Flex

42,990 KM

Details Description Features

$35,600

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$35,600

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Ford

204-661-9555

Contact Seller
2019 Ford Flex

2019 Ford Flex

Limited NAV | ROOF | 20s | HTD LTHR

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford Flex

Limited NAV | ROOF | 20s | HTD LTHR

Location

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

  1. 7817541
  2. 7817541
  3. 7817541
Contact Seller
Sale

$35,600

+ taxes & licensing

42,990KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7817541
  • Stock #: F48KFV
  • VIN: 2FMHK6D84KBA05215

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 42,990 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents

2019 Ford Flex Limited NAV | ROOF | 20s | HTD LTHR | 3.5L V6 Ti-VCT 6-Speed Automatic with Select-Shift AWD Oxford White

Nav, Multipancel Roof, Appearance Pkg, 20 inch Wheels, Power Liftgate, Back Up Camera and Sensors, Heated Leather Seats, Power and Memory Seats, Power Adjustable Pedals, CLEAN CARFAX, Auto Temp Control, Dual Zone AC and Rear AC, Premium Audio with 12 speakers, AWD, 12 Speakers, 20" Wheels, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Adjustable pedals, Agate Black Painted Roof, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Black Beltline Moulding, Delay-off headlights, Emergency communication system: SYNC 3 911 Assist, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Grille Centre Bar Painted Agate Black, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Liftgate Applique Painted Agate Black, Limited Appearance Package, Memory seat, Multi-Panel Vista Roof, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Pedal memory, Perforated Leather-Trimmed Heated Bucket Seats (G), Perforated Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power passenger seat, Power windows, Premium audio system: Sony, Radio: AM/FM Stereo/Single-CD/MP3-Capable, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear Parking Sensors, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Sideview Mirror Caps Painted Agate Black, Speed control, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC Communications & Entertainment System Gen 3, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Unique Fin. Instrument Panel & Door Trim Appliques, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 20" Painted Black w/Machined-Aluminum Face.
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.
What is Market Value Pricing? Market Value Pricing provides the most competitive prices on all our Pre-Owned vehicles, all the time.
Technology Meets Common Sense = Pre-Owned Market Value Pricing is achieved by polling over 20,000 pre-owned websites every hour to ensure that every single customer receives real time Market Value Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell.

We dont play pricing Games = We do not artificially inflate our pre-owned prices in the hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers.

Youll save Time & Money = For a complimentary Market Value Pricing Analysis on any pre-owned in stock vehicle just ask one of our Sales Consultant.
Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We know that our customers do not want to purchase someone elses problem so a basic Motor Vehicle Inspection and a quick wash just isnt good enough. We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard.
Transparency is what you deserve! When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including Carfax, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle. Plus, lots more.
Still not convinced. Here are some of the extras you get from us:
- Lien Search
- Vehicle History Report
- Accident/Damage Report
- Stolen Vehicle Report
- Available Extended Warranties
- Relaxed "Low Pressure" Sales Experience
- Free Trade-In Appraisals
- Finance Pre-Approval Service
- Free Credit Report Review and Counseling
- On-Site Service Department
- Available Vehicle Protection Products
- Available Loan Protection Products
- Chartered Bank Financing
- Special Financing - Fresh Start Credit Recovery Program
- Member of the Better Business Bureau
- Member of the Used Car Dealers Association
- Pet Friendly Facility
Call us at 204-296-8868 or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!
People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Engine: 3.5L Ti-VCT V6
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Electric Power-Assist Steering
3.65 Axle Ratio
70.4 L Fuel Tank
72-Amp/Hr 650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
175 Amp Alternator
GVWR: 2,790 kgs (6,151 lbs)
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Fog Lights
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Metal-look grille
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Laminated Glass
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Stainless Steel Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Chrome Rear Window Trim
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding
Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Compass
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
PERIMETER ALARM
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Systems Monitor
4 12V DC Power Outlets
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
KEYPAD
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
8-Way Driver Seat
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Instrument Panel Bin, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench Vinyl 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Fold Into Floor, 2 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
8-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Fold Flat
Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Digital/Analog Appearance
Back-Up Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
and Cross Traffic Alert
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) Blind Spot
Integrated roof antenna
Wireless phone connectivity
390w Regular Amplifier
3 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Ford

2015 Ford Focus Tita...
 89,885 KM
$11,950 + tax & lic
2015 Jeep Cherokee L...
 137,169 KM
$18,784 + tax & lic
2019 RAM 1500 Expres...
 54,612 KM
$43,450 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Ford

Birchwood Ford

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

Call Dealer

204-661-XXXX

(click to show)

204-661-9555

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory