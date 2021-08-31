+ taxes & licensing
1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents
2019 Ford Flex Limited NAV | ROOF | 20s | HTD LTHR | 3.5L V6 Ti-VCT 6-Speed Automatic with Select-Shift AWD Oxford White
Nav, Multipancel Roof, Appearance Pkg, 20 inch Wheels, Power Liftgate, Back Up Camera and Sensors, Heated Leather Seats, Power and Memory Seats, Power Adjustable Pedals, CLEAN CARFAX, Auto Temp Control, Dual Zone AC and Rear AC, Premium Audio with 12 speakers, AWD, 12 Speakers, 20" Wheels, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Adjustable pedals, Agate Black Painted Roof, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Black Beltline Moulding, Delay-off headlights, Emergency communication system: SYNC 3 911 Assist, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Grille Centre Bar Painted Agate Black, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Liftgate Applique Painted Agate Black, Limited Appearance Package, Memory seat, Multi-Panel Vista Roof, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Pedal memory, Perforated Leather-Trimmed Heated Bucket Seats (G), Perforated Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power passenger seat, Power windows, Premium audio system: Sony, Radio: AM/FM Stereo/Single-CD/MP3-Capable, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear Parking Sensors, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Sideview Mirror Caps Painted Agate Black, Speed control, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC Communications & Entertainment System Gen 3, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Unique Fin. Instrument Panel & Door Trim Appliques, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 20" Painted Black w/Machined-Aluminum Face.
1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8