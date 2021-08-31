2019 Ford Flex

Sale $35,600 + taxes & licensing 4 2 , 9 9 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7817541

7817541 Stock #: F48KFV

F48KFV VIN: 2FMHK6D84KBA05215

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Oxford White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 42,990 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Engine: 3.5L Ti-VCT V6 Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Electric Power-Assist Steering 3.65 Axle Ratio 70.4 L Fuel Tank 72-Amp/Hr 650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 175 Amp Alternator GVWR: 2,790 kgs (6,151 lbs) Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Exterior Fog Lights CHROME DOOR HANDLES DEEP TINTED GLASS CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Metal-look grille LED brakelights Body-Coloured Front Bumper Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Laminated Glass Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Stainless Steel Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Chrome Rear Window Trim Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Interior Compass POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS PERIMETER ALARM Locking glove box Driver foot rest Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Garage door transmitter Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Redundant Digital Speedometer Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Systems Monitor 4 12V DC Power Outlets HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints KEYPAD Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer 8-Way Driver Seat Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access Instrument Panel Bin, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench Vinyl 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Fold Into Floor, 2 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents 8-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Fold Flat Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet 4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Digital/Analog Appearance Safety Back-Up Camera Rear Parking Sensors Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute and Cross Traffic Alert Ford Co-Pilot360 - Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) Blind Spot Media / Nav / Comm Integrated roof antenna Wireless phone connectivity 390w Regular Amplifier 3 LCD Monitors In The Front Streaming Audio Radio w/Seek-Scan, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.