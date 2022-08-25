$31,888+ tax & licensing
$31,888
+ taxes & licensing
Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd
204-284-7650
2019 Ford Flex
2019 Ford Flex
SEL | Heated Seats | Keyless Entry
Location
$31,888
+ taxes & licensing
99,230KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8997178
- Stock #: 22U9H06A
- VIN: 2FMHK6C86KBA16329
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 99,230 KM
Vehicle Description
Local Trade |, Apple Carplay |, Android Auto |, AWD, 110V/150W AC Power Outlet, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Adjustable Pedals w/Memory, Agate Black Painted Roof, Appearance Package, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Black Beltline Moulding, BLIS Blind Spot Information System, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: SYNC 3 911 Assist, Engine Block Heater, Equipment Group 202A, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Floor Mats w/Unique Logo, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Grille Centre Bar Painted Agate Black, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Liftgate Applique Painted Agate Black, Low tire pressure warning, Memory Driver's Seat, Multi-Panel Vista Roof, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Perforated Leather-Trimmed Heated Bucket Seats, Perforated Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Heated Mirrors, Power Liftgate, Power passenger seat, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Stereo/Single-CD/MP3-Capable, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Sideview Mirror Caps Painted Agate Black, Speed control, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC Communications & Entertainment System Gen 3, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Unique Fin. Instrument Panel & Door Trim Appliques, Universal Garage Door Opener, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 20 Painted Black w/Machined-Aluminum Face.
Black Metallic 2019 Ford Flex SEL SEL AWD 3.5L V6 Ti-VCT 6-Speed Automatic with Select-Shift
For further information please contact MidTown Ford sales department directly at 204-284-7650. Dealer #9695.
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Cloth Interior
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Airbag
Rear Air &
Heat
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
