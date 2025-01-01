$24,992+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford Fusion
Energi SEL Accident Free | One Owner | Low KM's
Location
Birchwood Nissan
3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8
204-261-3490
$24,992
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 58,741 KM
Vehicle Description
Apple CarPlay | Heated seats | Blind Spot Warning
Experience the future of driving with this 2019 Ford Fusion Energi SEL! This accident-free gem combines efficiency and luxury, perfect for the eco-conscious commuter who doesn't want to compromise on comfort.
Key Features:
- Hybrid powertrain with impressive fuel economy (5.5L/100km city, 5.8L/100km highway)
- SYNC 3 infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- Ford Co-Pilot360 safety suite including Pre-Collision Assist and Blind Spot Information System
- Heated cloth front seats with 10-way power driver's seat
- Dual-zone automatic climate control
- Regenerative braking system
- Ruby Red Metallic exterior that stands out from the crowd
Ready to elevate your driving experience? This low-mileage Fusion Energi is waiting for you at Birchwood Nissan. Schedule a test drive today to feel the perfect blend of power and efficiency. Our team is here to answer any questions and guide you through a seamless purchase process. Don't miss this opportunity to own a vehicle that's as forward-thinking as you are!
We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with:
A full CARFAX vehicle report.
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records (if available)
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490.
Dealer permit #0086
Vehicle Features
Safety
Convenience
Interior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Birchwood Nissan
204-261-3490