Menu
Account
Sign In
Apple CarPlay | Heated seats | Blind Spot Warning Experience the future of driving with this 2019 Ford Fusion Energi SEL! This accident-free gem combines efficiency and luxury, perfect for the eco-conscious commuter who doesnt want to compromise on comfort. Key Features: - Hybrid powertrain with impressive fuel economy (5.5L/100km city, 5.8L/100km highway) - SYNC 3 infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto - Ford Co-Pilot360 safety suite including Pre-Collision Assist and Blind Spot Information System - Heated cloth front seats with 10-way power drivers seat - Dual-zone automatic climate control - Regenerative braking system - Ruby Red Metallic exterior that stands out from the crowd Ready to elevate your driving experience? This low-mileage Fusion Energi is waiting for you at Birchwood Nissan. Schedule a test drive today to feel the perfect blend of power and efficiency. Our team is here to answer any questions and guide you through a seamless purchase process. Dont miss this opportunity to own a vehicle thats as forward-thinking as you are! We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with: A full CARFAX vehicle report. Mandatory alignment on every vehicle A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery Service records (if available) Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490. Dealer Permit #0086 Dealer permit #0086

2019 Ford Fusion

58,741 KM

Details Description Features

$24,992

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Ford Fusion

Energi SEL Accident Free | One Owner | Low KM's

Watch This Vehicle
12453612

2019 Ford Fusion

Energi SEL Accident Free | One Owner | Low KM's

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

  1. 12453612
  2. 12453612
Contact Seller

$24,992

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
58,741KM
VIN 3FA6P0PU2KR190696

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 58,741 KM

Vehicle Description

Apple CarPlay | Heated seats | Blind Spot Warning
Experience the future of driving with this 2019 Ford Fusion Energi SEL! This accident-free gem combines efficiency and luxury, perfect for the eco-conscious commuter who doesn't want to compromise on comfort.

Key Features:
- Hybrid powertrain with impressive fuel economy (5.5L/100km city, 5.8L/100km highway)
- SYNC 3 infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- Ford Co-Pilot360 safety suite including Pre-Collision Assist and Blind Spot Information System
- Heated cloth front seats with 10-way power driver's seat
- Dual-zone automatic climate control
- Regenerative braking system
- Ruby Red Metallic exterior that stands out from the crowd

Ready to elevate your driving experience? This low-mileage Fusion Energi is waiting for you at Birchwood Nissan. Schedule a test drive today to feel the perfect blend of power and efficiency. Our team is here to answer any questions and guide you through a seamless purchase process. Don't miss this opportunity to own a vehicle that's as forward-thinking as you are!
We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with:
A full CARFAX vehicle report.
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records (if available)
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490.
Dealer Permit #0086
Dealer permit #0086

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) and Cross-Traffic Alert
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Convenience

Clock

Interior

PERIMETER ALARM
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Cloth Rear Seat
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Fuel
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer

Mechanical

Front-wheel drive
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Radio w/Seek-Scan

Exterior

Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Tires: P225/50R17
WHEELS: 17" SPARKLE SILVER-PAINTED ALUMINUM
Autolamp Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Additional Features

Speed Compensated Volume Control
Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
911 Assist
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
Convex Spotter
AppLink
SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Lane-Keeping Assist Lane Keeping Assist
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Heated Cloth Front Bucket Seats -inc: 10-way power driver seat w/lumbar and 2 memory settings and 6-way power passenger seat
8" LCD capacitive touchscreen in centre stack w/swipe capability
Lithium Ion Traction Battery w/3.3 kW Onboard Charger
7 Hrs Charge Time @ 110/120V
2.6 Hrs Charge Time @ 220/240V and 9 kWh Capacity
2 smart-charging USB ports

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Nissan

Used 2023 Nissan Rogue SV Midnight Edition Accident Free | One Owner for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2023 Nissan Rogue SV Midnight Edition Accident Free | One Owner 43,555 KM $35,991 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Nissan Maxima Platinum Accident Free | Locally Owned | Low KM's for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2019 Nissan Maxima Platinum Accident Free | Locally Owned | Low KM's 19,921 KM $27,791 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Nissan Rogue SV AWD | One Owner | Rearview Camera for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2016 Nissan Rogue SV AWD | One Owner | Rearview Camera 224,204 KM $12,493 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Birchwood Nissan

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

Call Dealer

204-261-XXXX

(click to show)

204-261-3490

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$24,992

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

2019 Ford Fusion