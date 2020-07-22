Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Ford Fusion

21,802 KM

Details Description Features

$19,983

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$19,983

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

204-895-3777

Contact Seller
2019 Ford Fusion

2019 Ford Fusion

SE* B.cam/B.tooth/Htd seats

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford Fusion

SE* B.cam/B.tooth/Htd seats

Location

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

204-895-3777

Contact Seller

$19,983

+ taxes & licensing

21,802KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5472602
  • Stock #: 24532
  • VIN: 3FA6P0HD6KR211970

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 21,802 KM

Vehicle Description

Take a look at this white 2019 Fusion SE! Great options including backup camera, bluetooth, heated seats, power windows and door locks, cruise control, air conditioning, sirius satellite radio, automatic transmission and more! ASK US HOW YOU CAN SAVE AN ADDITIONAL $1,000. OAC. Auto Gallery of Winnipeg deals with all major banks and credit institutions, to find our clients the best possible interest rate. Free CARFAX Vehicle History Report available on every vehicle! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, Auto Gallery of Winnipeg is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau. We are the 13 time winner of the Consumer's Choice Award and 12 time winner of the Top Choice Award and DealerRater's Dealer of the year for pre-owned vehicle dealership! We have the largest selection of premium low kilometre vehicles in Manitoba! No payments for 6 months available, OAC. WE APPROVE ALL LEVELS OF CREDIT! Notes: PRE-OWNED VEHICLE. Plus GST & PST. Auto Gallery of Winnipeg. Dealer permit #9470

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Cruise Control
Power Steering
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

2013 Honda CR-V EX* ...
 92,715 KM
$18,593 + tax & lic
2013 Mazda MAZDA3 4d...
 129,662 KM
$8,988 + tax & lic
2014 Nissan Versa SV...
 110,873 KM
$8,892 + tax & lic

Email Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

Call Dealer

204-895-XXXX

(click to show)

204-895-3777

Alternate Numbers
1-866-715-3215
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory