2019 Ford Fusion

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Security System Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Power Options Power Mirrors Exterior Spoiler Convenience tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Remote Trunk Release Auto On/Off Headlamps Windows Sunroof rear window defogger Media / Nav / Comm Steering Wheel Audio Controls Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features Anti-Starter Navigation System height adjusters Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter audio volume limiter early low fuel warning Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Pretensioners and 2 Rear Inflatable Ford Co-Pilot360 - Blind Spot Information System (blis) Blind Spot Sensor FordPass Connect 4G LTE WiFi Mobile Hotspot Internet Access Ford Co-Pilot360 - Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) and Rear Collision Warning Performance Rear Tire Performance Front Tire

