2019 Ford Fusion

50,825 KM

Details Description Features

$19,999

+ tax & licensing
Titanium Hybrid Hybrid*Accident Free/Leather/Adaptive Cruise*

Titanium Hybrid Hybrid*Accident Free/Leather/Adaptive Cruise*

Location

810 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

Sale Price

50,825KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 5698866
  Stock #: F329T4
  VIN: 3FA6P0RU6KR155138

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Metallic Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F329T4
  • Mileage 50,825 KM

Vehicle Description

Sync 3 With Bluetooth, Leather, And Adaptive Cruise Control. Do Not Miss This Ultra Rare Pre Owned Vehicle ! Call, Click, Or Stop By Birchwood Kia On Regent Today!
2019 Ford Fusion Sedan. Titanium Hybrid Package. Front Wheel Drive. 2.0 Liter HEV Hybrid Engine. Automatic Transmission. Leather Seating. Heated Seat's. Heated Steering Wheel. Sync 3 Infotainment Center With Bluetooth. Adaptive Cruise Control. Lane Keeping Technology. Blind Spot Detection System. And So Much More!
Call to arrange your appointment and have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive!

Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make and model!

Only At Birchwood Kia on Regent: The Price You See Is The Price You Pay- No Hidden Fees Or Charges!
Sale price includes all current incentives; only GST and PST are extra.

Come see us at Birchwood KIA on Regent and find out why we're the #1 volume Kia dealer in Winnipeg AND Manitoba!

NO Trade-In Required!
NO Money Down Needed!
Call us at 1-888-690-1256 or go to
WWW.BIRCHWOODKIAREGENT.CA
to browse our inventory!

Wed love to see ya at Birchwood KIA!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Power Mirrors
Spoiler
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Sunroof
rear window defogger
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Anti-Starter
Navigation System
height adjusters
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Pretensioners and 2 Rear Inflatable
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Blind Spot Information System (blis) Blind Spot Sensor
FordPass Connect 4G LTE WiFi Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) and Rear Collision Warning
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire

