Menu
Account
Sign In
Experience the raw power and timeless style of this 2019 Ford Mustang GT! With its potent 5.0L V8 engine and manual transmission, this Velocity Blue beauty offers an exhilarating driving experience for true muscle car enthusiasts. - 5.0L V8 engine delivering impressive performance - 6-speed manual transmission for ultimate driver engagement - Active Valve Exhaust for a customizable exhaust note - Striking Velocity Blue Metallic exterior with Ebony interior - RWD configuration for classic muscle car handling - Advanced safety features including parking sensors and rearview camera - Bluetooth connectivity for seamless smartphone integration - Accident-free history, ensuring peace of mind Dont miss your chance to own this thrilling piece of American muscle. Visit Birchwood Ford today to schedule a test drive and experience the Mustang GTs power firsthand. Our team is ready to answer any questions and guide you through the purchase process. Reserve your spot behind the wheel now! Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing. Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTraders 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve! When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle. Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory! People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford! Dealer permit #4454 Dealer permit #4454

2019 Ford Mustang

36,046 KM

Details Description Features

$39,285

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Ford Mustang

GT Active Valve Exhaust | Accident Free | Only 36,000 KMS !

Watch This Vehicle
12673377

2019 Ford Mustang

GT Active Valve Exhaust | Accident Free | Only 36,000 KMS !

Location

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

  1. 12673377
  2. 12673377
Contact Seller
Sale

$39,285

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
36,046KM
VIN 1FA6P8CF1K5154863

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Velocity Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 36,046 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience the raw power and timeless style of this 2019 Ford Mustang GT! With its potent 5.0L V8 engine and manual transmission, this Velocity Blue beauty offers an exhilarating driving experience for true muscle car enthusiasts.

- 5.0L V8 engine delivering impressive performance
- 6-speed manual transmission for ultimate driver engagement
- Active Valve Exhaust for a customizable exhaust note
- Striking Velocity Blue Metallic exterior with Ebony interior
- RWD configuration for classic muscle car handling
- Advanced safety features including parking sensors and rearview camera
- Bluetooth connectivity for seamless smartphone integration
- Accident-free history, ensuring peace of mind

Don't miss your chance to own this thrilling piece of American muscle. Visit Birchwood Ford today to schedule a test drive and experience the Mustang GT's power firsthand. Our team is ready to answer any questions and guide you through the purchase process. Reserve your spot behind the wheel now!
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.


Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTrader's 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve!

When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle.



Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!

People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!



Dealer permit #4454
Dealer permit #4454

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Rear Wheel Drive
Hill Descent Control
6-Speed Manual Transmission
Engine Oil Cooler
Electronic throttle control system w/intelligence (ETCS-i)

Safety

Brake Assist
Low Tire Pressure Warning
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera

Interior

Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Bucket front seats
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination

Exterior

Front fog lamps
Lip Spoiler
Autolamp Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity

Additional Features

starter
Heavy Duty Battery
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Tier 2 Bin 5 emissions rating
alternator and heater
crank hold electronic starter control
hood struts and stainless steel exhaust system
Engine: 5.7L V8 DOHC 32V SMPI w/Dual VVT-i -inc: i-FORCE
Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Ford

Used 2022 Ford Explorer ST 4WD | Tech Pack | Moonroof | Local Vehicle for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2022 Ford Explorer ST 4WD | Tech Pack | Moonroof | Local Vehicle 61,621 KM $48,986 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford Expedition Platinum Max Heavy Duty Trailer Tow | Captain's Chairs | Local Vehicle for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2020 Ford Expedition Platinum Max Heavy Duty Trailer Tow | Captain's Chairs | Local Vehicle 112,884 KM $54,977 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Only 32,000 Kilometers | Accident Free | Very Clean Car ! for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2018 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Only 32,000 Kilometers | Accident Free | Very Clean Car ! 32,035 KM $29,814 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Birchwood Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Ford

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

Call Dealer

204-661-XXXX

(click to show)

204-661-9555

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$39,285

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Ford

204-661-9555

2019 Ford Mustang