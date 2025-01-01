$39,285+ taxes & licensing
2019 Ford Mustang
GT Active Valve Exhaust | Accident Free | Only 36,000 KMS !
Location
Birchwood Ford
1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8
204-661-9555
$39,285
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Velocity Blue Metallic
- Interior Colour Ebony
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 36,046 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience the raw power and timeless style of this 2019 Ford Mustang GT! With its potent 5.0L V8 engine and manual transmission, this Velocity Blue beauty offers an exhilarating driving experience for true muscle car enthusiasts.
- 5.0L V8 engine delivering impressive performance
- 6-speed manual transmission for ultimate driver engagement
- Active Valve Exhaust for a customizable exhaust note
- Striking Velocity Blue Metallic exterior with Ebony interior
- RWD configuration for classic muscle car handling
- Advanced safety features including parking sensors and rearview camera
- Bluetooth connectivity for seamless smartphone integration
- Accident-free history, ensuring peace of mind
Don't miss your chance to own this thrilling piece of American muscle. Visit Birchwood Ford today to schedule a test drive and experience the Mustang GT's power firsthand. Our team is ready to answer any questions and guide you through the purchase process. Reserve your spot behind the wheel now!
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.
Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTrader's 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve!
When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle.
Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!
People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!
Dealer permit #4454
