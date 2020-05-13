2019 Ford Mustang

Safety Traction Control

Stability Control

Power Brakes

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Convenience Cruise Control

Clock

External temperature display

Cupholders: Front Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer Exterior TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Comfort Cargo Area Light

Air filtration

Additional Features Retained Accessory Power

digital odometer

Braking Assist

Push-Button Start

speed sensitive volume control

Electronic brakeforce distribution

Emergency interior trunk release

Radio: AM/FM

Parking sensors: rear

Multi-function display

Front Seatbelts: 3-Point

Front Suspension Classification: Independent

Driver Seat Power Adjustments: 6

ABS: 4-wheel

Front airbags: dual

Front seat type: bucket

Gauge: tachometer

Side airbags: front

Side mirror adjustments: power

Steering wheel mounted controls: audio

Steering wheel trim: leather

Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger

Side curtain airbags: front

Auxiliary audio input: USB

Front brake type: ventilated disc

Rear brake type: ventilated disc

Floor mat material: carpet

Floor mats: front

Power steering: variable/speed-proportional

Reading lights: front

Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic

Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating

Rear spoiler color: body-color

Headlights: auto on/off

Rear seatbelts: 3-point

Seatbelt force limiters: front

Driver seat power adjustments: height

Front headrests: adjustable

Passenger seat power adjustments: height

Rear seat folding: split

2-stage unlocking doors

Front shock type: gas

Front spring type: coil

Rear spring type: coil

Rear suspension classification: independent

Rear suspension type: multi-link

Wireless data link: Bluetooth

Tire type: all season

Storage: door pockets

Door handle color: body-color

Front bumper color: body-color

Mirror color: body-color

Rear bumper color: body-color

Fuel economy display: MPG

Headlights: auto delay off

Child seat anchors: LATCH system

Impact sensor: post-collision safety system

Power windows: remotely operated

Knee airbags: dual front

Power outlet(s): 12V front

Front suspension type: double ball joint

Warnings and reminders: low fuel level

Front struts: MacPherson

Shift knob trim: leather

Center console: front console with armrest and storage

One-touch windows: 2

Limited slip differential: rear

Anti-theft system: engine immobilizer

Antenna type: mast

Rear brake diameter: 13.0

Camera system: rearview

Anti-theft system: alarm with remote

Floor material: carpet

Rear shock type: monotube

Front headrests: 2

Front wipers: variable intermittent

Passenger seat power adjustments: 6

Hill holder control

Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth

Grille color: black

Window trim: black

Taillights: LED

Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams

Crumple zones: front

Multi-function remote: illuminated entry

Storage: front seatback

Exhaust: quad tip

Exhaust tip color: chrome

Seatbelt warning sensor: front

Rear headrests: 2

Daytime running lights: LED

Emergency locking retractors: front

Warnings and reminders: tire fill alert

Courtesy lights: door

Rearview monitor: in dash

Power door locks: anti-lockout

Auxiliary audio input: jack

Spare tire kit: tire sealant

Power windows: safety reverse

Laminated glass: acoustic

Power door locks: auto-locking

Multi-function remote: proximity entry system

Rear seat type: split-bench

Side mirror type: spotter mirror

Spare tire kit: inflator kit

Headlights: LED

Parking brake trim: leather

Driver seat power adjustments: lumbar

Front brake diameter: 13.9

Capless fuel filler system

Infotainment: SYNC

Programmable safety key

Multi-function remote: trunk release

Axle ratio: 3.55

Electronic messaging assistance: with read function

Trip odometer: 2

Front fog lights: LED

Steering wheel mounted controls: cruise control

Watts: 160

Dash trim: aluminum

Multi-function remote: panic alarm

Phone: voice operated

Steering ratio: 16.0

Wheels: aluminum with painted accents

Rear stabilizer bar: diameter 20 mm

Warnings and reminders: low oil level

Connected in-car apps: app marketplace integration

Rear headrests: integrated

Window defogger: rear

Cupholders: 2

Rear spoiler: decklid

Fuel economy display: range

Warnings and reminders: maintenance due

Storage: sunglasses holder

Anti-theft system: perimeter alarm

Front stabilizer bar: diameter 32 mm

Connected in-car apps: driving performance

Instrument cluster screen size: 4.2 in.

Headlights: wiper activated

Steering wheel mounted controls: phone

Steering wheel mounted controls: voice control

Radio: voice operated

Crumple zones: rear

Rearview mirror: auto-dimming

