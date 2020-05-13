2019 Ford Mustang

+ taxes & licensing
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
+ taxes & licensing
*** GT PREMIUM 401A PKG! *** ORIGINAL MSRP $56,075!! *** AS NEW / FULL FACTORY WARRANTY!!! *** Wow save a bundle on a fully optioned 5.0L in as new condition! No stories, just savings. Come check it out!! Just arrived... Please contact us for information, or stay tuned for more details - they'll be coming soon!!
Only 14,000 KMs and now on sale for $43,800!! Also have a Manual Transmission and a Convertible variant to sell, contact us for details! Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).
Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908
