$43,800

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-414-4143

2019 Ford Mustang

2019 Ford Mustang

GT Premium 401A - AS NEW!!

2019 Ford Mustang

GT Premium 401A - AS NEW!!

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-414-4143

$43,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 14,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5009022
  • Stock #: SCV4198
  • VIN: 1FA6P8CF9K5177131
Exterior Colour
Oxford White
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
2-door
*** GT PREMIUM 401A PKG! *** ORIGINAL MSRP $56,075!! *** AS NEW / FULL FACTORY WARRANTY!!! *** Wow save a bundle on a fully optioned 5.0L in as new condition! No stories, just savings. Come check it out!! Just arrived... Please contact us for information, or stay tuned for more details - they'll be coming soon!!

Only 14,000 KMs and now on sale for $43,800!! Also have a Manual Transmission and a Convertible variant to sell, contact us for details! Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

PLEASE VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY ON OUR NEW WEBSITE: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM.

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Power Brakes
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Clock
  • External temperature display
  • Cupholders: Front
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Computer
Exterior
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Comfort
  • Cargo Area Light
  • Air filtration
Additional Features
  • Retained Accessory Power
  • digital odometer
  • Braking Assist
  • Push-Button Start
  • speed sensitive volume control
  • Electronic brakeforce distribution
  • Emergency interior trunk release
  • Radio: AM/FM
  • Parking sensors: rear
  • Multi-function display
  • Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
  • Front Suspension Classification: Independent
  • Driver Seat Power Adjustments: 6
  • ABS: 4-wheel
  • Front airbags: dual
  • Front seat type: bucket
  • Gauge: tachometer
  • Side airbags: front
  • Side mirror adjustments: power
  • Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
  • Steering wheel trim: leather
  • Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
  • Side curtain airbags: front
  • Auxiliary audio input: USB
  • Front brake type: ventilated disc
  • Rear brake type: ventilated disc
  • Floor mat material: carpet
  • Floor mats: front
  • Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
  • Reading lights: front
  • Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
  • Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
  • Rear spoiler color: body-color
  • Headlights: auto on/off
  • Rear seatbelts: 3-point
  • Seatbelt force limiters: front
  • Driver seat power adjustments: height
  • Front headrests: adjustable
  • Passenger seat power adjustments: height
  • Rear seat folding: split
  • 2-stage unlocking doors
  • Front shock type: gas
  • Front spring type: coil
  • Rear spring type: coil
  • Rear suspension classification: independent
  • Rear suspension type: multi-link
  • Wireless data link: Bluetooth
  • Tire type: all season
  • Storage: door pockets
  • Door handle color: body-color
  • Front bumper color: body-color
  • Mirror color: body-color
  • Rear bumper color: body-color
  • Fuel economy display: MPG
  • Headlights: auto delay off
  • Child seat anchors: LATCH system
  • Impact sensor: post-collision safety system
  • Power windows: remotely operated
  • Knee airbags: dual front
  • Power outlet(s): 12V front
  • Front suspension type: double ball joint
  • Warnings and reminders: low fuel level
  • Front struts: MacPherson
  • Shift knob trim: leather
  • Center console: front console with armrest and storage
  • One-touch windows: 2
  • Limited slip differential: rear
  • Anti-theft system: engine immobilizer
  • Antenna type: mast
  • Rear brake diameter: 13.0
  • Camera system: rearview
  • Anti-theft system: alarm with remote
  • Floor material: carpet
  • Rear shock type: monotube
  • Front headrests: 2
  • Front wipers: variable intermittent
  • Passenger seat power adjustments: 6
  • Hill holder control
  • Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
  • Grille color: black
  • Window trim: black
  • Taillights: LED
  • Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
  • Crumple zones: front
  • Multi-function remote: illuminated entry
  • Storage: front seatback
  • Exhaust: quad tip
  • Exhaust tip color: chrome
  • Seatbelt warning sensor: front
  • Rear headrests: 2
  • Daytime running lights: LED
  • Emergency locking retractors: front
  • Warnings and reminders: tire fill alert
  • Courtesy lights: door
  • Rearview monitor: in dash
  • Power door locks: anti-lockout
  • Auxiliary audio input: jack
  • Spare tire kit: tire sealant
  • Power windows: safety reverse
  • Laminated glass: acoustic
  • Power door locks: auto-locking
  • Multi-function remote: proximity entry system
  • Rear seat type: split-bench
  • Side mirror type: spotter mirror
  • Spare tire kit: inflator kit
  • Headlights: LED
  • Parking brake trim: leather
  • Driver seat power adjustments: lumbar
  • Front brake diameter: 13.9
  • Capless fuel filler system
  • Infotainment: SYNC
  • Programmable safety key
  • Multi-function remote: trunk release
  • Axle ratio: 3.55
  • Electronic messaging assistance: with read function
  • Trip odometer: 2
  • Front fog lights: LED
  • Steering wheel mounted controls: cruise control
  • Watts: 160
  • Dash trim: aluminum
  • Multi-function remote: panic alarm
  • Phone: voice operated
  • Steering ratio: 16.0
  • Wheels: aluminum with painted accents
  • Rear stabilizer bar: diameter 20 mm
  • Warnings and reminders: low oil level
  • Connected in-car apps: app marketplace integration
  • Rear headrests: integrated
  • Window defogger: rear
  • Cupholders: 2
  • Rear spoiler: decklid
  • Fuel economy display: range
  • Warnings and reminders: maintenance due
  • Storage: sunglasses holder
  • Anti-theft system: perimeter alarm
  • Front stabilizer bar: diameter 32 mm
  • Connected in-car apps: driving performance
  • Instrument cluster screen size: 4.2 in.
  • Headlights: wiper activated
  • Steering wheel mounted controls: phone
  • Steering wheel mounted controls: voice control
  • Radio: voice operated
  • Crumple zones: rear
  • Rearview mirror: auto-dimming

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

