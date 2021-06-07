Menu
2019 Ford Mustang

1,400 KM

Details Description

$37,600

+ tax & licensing
$37,600

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-414-4143

2019 Ford Mustang

2019 Ford Mustang

AS NEW! Only 1400 KMs - R.Start & CarPlay !!

2019 Ford Mustang

AS NEW! Only 1400 KMs - R.Start & CarPlay !!

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-414-4143

$37,600

+ taxes & licensing

1,400KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7229528
  • Stock #: SCV5737
  • VIN: 1FA6P8THXK5160159

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour RACE RED
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # SCV5737
  • Mileage 1,400 KM

Vehicle Description

*** ABSOLUTELY AS NEW! ONLY 1400 KMS!!!! *** 310 HP + 350LB-FT TORQUE!!! *** REMOTE START + APPLE CARPLAY!!! *** Have you been waiting, searching, for a fast, fun, sporty summer car? Well this as new Mustang may be the one for you! With 310HP and 350lb-ft of torque, this coupe will take you places in style, and get there quick! Great factory options including REMOTE START......Apple CarPlay / Android Auto......Limited Slip Rear Differential......10 Speed Transmission w/ Manual Shift Mode + PADDLE SHIFTERS......Decklid Spoiler......Cowl Induction Hood......Proximity Key w/ Push Button Start......Selectable Drive Modes w/ 4 Gang Toggle Switch Pack......Handsfree BLUETOOTH Connectivity......Power Adjustable Seat w/ Lumbar Control......REAR VIEW CAMERA w/ Park Assist Sensors......Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/ Mounted Audio Control......Sirius XM Satellite Radio......Full Power Convenience Package (Windows, Locks, Mirrors)......Dual Zone Climate Control......Auto Dusk Sensing Headlamps......Auto Dimming Rear View Mirror......and 18 Inch Alloy Wheels Wrapped In GOODYEAR EAGLE Rubber!

This 2019 Ford Mustang Ecoboost comes with all original books and manuals, 2 sets of keys and fobs, balance of Factory FORD WARRANTY, and custom fit Mustang mats! ONLY 1,400KM!!!! Now Priced to sell at just $37,600 with dealer arranged financing and extended warranty options available!

Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used vans, used RVs, and used cars in Winnipeg on our new website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

