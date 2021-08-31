Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Ford Mustang

11,277 KM

Details Description Features

$48,991

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$48,991

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Jaguar

204-452-8030

Contact Seller
2019 Ford Mustang

2019 Ford Mustang

GT * You Want This Now *

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford Mustang

GT * You Want This Now *

Location

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-452-8030

  1. 7952831
  2. 7952831
  3. 7952831
  4. 7952831
Contact Seller

$48,991

+ taxes & licensing

11,277KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7952831
  • Stock #: F4AGU4
  • VIN: 1FA6P8CF4K5172984

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK
  • Interior Colour SHOWSTOPPER RED
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # F4AGU4
  • Mileage 11,277 KM

Vehicle Description

Yes it is winter, but buy this now and avoid spring prices when inventory is even harder to find.
Includes the balance of the factory warranty. This is a one owner trade with low km and a clean Car Fax. Our link is free to check.
The legend that began almost 60 years ago continues with this 6th generation and still going strong. 5.0 Litre V8 and manual transmission for the all out sporty experience.

Shown with stock photos and may not represent the actual car. Please call for details while we intake this amazing trade.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Spare Tire Mobility Kit
Body-Coloured Power Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
Autolamp Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Security System
Cruise Control
Compass
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Floor mats
Front Bucket Seats
Front air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Selective service internet access
Systems Monitor
Fixed Rear Windows
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
Leather/Aluminum Steering Wheel
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
50-50 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Cloth Rear Seat
8-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry
8-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
Aluminum Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Traction Control
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Pretensioners
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Reverse Sensing System Rear Parking Sensors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
Engine Oil Cooler
3.55 Axle Ratio
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Rear-wheel drive
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
61 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 5.0L Ti-VCT V8 -inc: Port Fueled Direct Injection (PFDI)
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Fixed antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
Leather Wrap Wheel
Rear bench seats
Premium Audio
Rear View Camera
Manual Transmission
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
6 Spd Manual Transmission
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Parking Aid Sensor
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Audio Aux Input
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Gasoline Fuel System
8 Cyl Engine

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Winnipeg Jaguar

2015 Land Rover Evoq...
 108,425 KM
$24,991 + tax & lic
2018 Jaguar E-Type P...
 24,410 KM
$41,991 + tax & lic
2021 Land Rover Rang...
 3,683 KM
$72,991 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Winnipeg Jaguar

Winnipeg Jaguar

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

Call Dealer

204-452-XXXX

(click to show)

204-452-8030

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory