Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Ford Mustang

6,323 KM

Details Description Features

$52,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$52,000

+ taxes & licensing

Audi Winnipeg

204-977-6873

Contact Seller
2019 Ford Mustang

2019 Ford Mustang

GT w/Performance Package *Very Low KM*

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford Mustang

GT w/Performance Package *Very Low KM*

Location

Audi Winnipeg

485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8

204-977-6873

  1. 8108623
  2. 8108623
  3. 8108623
  4. 8108623
  5. 8108623
  6. 8108623
Contact Seller

$52,000

+ taxes & licensing

6,323KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8108623
  • Stock #: 257960

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour NEED FOR GREEN
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Stock # 257960
  • Mileage 6,323 KM

Vehicle Description

Subcompact Cars, GT Fastback, 6-Speed Manual w/OD, Premium Unleaded V-8 5.0 L/302

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Wheel Locks
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Driver Restriction Features
EBONY CLOTH BUCKET SEATS -inc: driver memory recline 6-way power driver seat w/power lumbar and 6-way power passenger seat
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED MANUAL -inc: dual mass flywheel twin disc clutch new gearing and rev matching (STD)
NEED FOR GREEN
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Audi Winnipeg

2021 BMW 4 Series 43...
 24,366 KM
$65,000 + tax & lic
2020 Audi S5 Coupe T...
 24,188 KM
$76,000 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Tucson ...
 45,991 KM
$30,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Audi Winnipeg

Audi Winnipeg

Audi Winnipeg

485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8

Call Dealer

204-977-XXXX

(click to show)

204-977-6873

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory