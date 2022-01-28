$35,000+ tax & licensing
$35,000
+ taxes & licensing
Audi Winnipeg
204-977-6873
2019 Ford Mustang
w/Adaptive Cruise & 19 Inch Rims *Local Trade*
17,065KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8248470
- Stock #: 220861
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Velocity Blue Metallic
- Interior Colour Ebony
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 17,065 KM
Vehicle Description
Subcompact Cars, Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.3 L/140
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Driver Restriction Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
