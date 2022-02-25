2019 Ford Mustang

Sale $33,995 + taxes & licensing 7 8 , 1 8 3 K M Used Get Financing

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Magnetic Metallic

Interior Colour Ebony

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 78,183 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Compass rear window defogger Driver foot rest Front map lights Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Front Centre Armrest Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Driver And Passenger Door Bins Fade-to-off interior lighting Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down Selective service internet access Systems Monitor Fixed Rear Windows Seats w/Cloth Back Material Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer Leather/Aluminum Steering Wheel Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access 50-50 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Cloth Rear Seat 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry 6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Carbon Fibre Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome Interior Accents Leather Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Mechanical Rear Wheel Drive Block Heater Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Rear-wheel drive 3.31 AXLE RATIO Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Battery w/Run Down Protection 58.7 L Fuel Tank Convenience tilt steering Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Fixed antenna Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Streaming Audio Safety Rear View Camera Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Pretensioners Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Exterior Auto On/Off Headlamps Body-coloured door handles Black grille CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Light tinted glass LED brakelights Body-Coloured Front Bumper Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Trunk Rear Cargo Access Black Side Windows Trim Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Spare Tire Mobility Kit Body-Coloured Power Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding Autolamp Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Anti-Starter Driver Side Airbag Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter audio volume limiter early low fuel warning Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror

