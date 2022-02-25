Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Ford Mustang

78,183 KM

Details Description Features

$33,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Ford

204-661-9555

Contact Seller
2019 Ford Mustang

2019 Ford Mustang

EcoBoost NAV | BLK ACCENT PKG

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford Mustang

EcoBoost NAV | BLK ACCENT PKG

Location

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

  1. 8272134
  2. 8272134
  3. 8272134
  4. 8272134
  5. 8272134
  6. 8272134
  7. 8272134
  8. 8272134
  9. 8272134
  10. 8272134
  11. 8272134
  12. 8272134
  13. 8272134
  14. 8272134
  15. 8272134
  16. 8272134
  17. 8272134
  18. 8272134
  19. 8272134
  20. 8272134
Contact Seller
Sale

$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

78,183KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8272134
  • Stock #: F4BN67
  • VIN: 1FA6P8TH9K5172819

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Metallic
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 78,183 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Ford Mustang EcoBoost NAV | BLK ACCENT PKG | EcoBoost 2.3L I4 GTDi DOHC Turbocharged VCT 10-Speed Automatic RWD Magnetic Metallic

Black Accent Pkg, Navigation, 10-Speed Automatic Transmission, 101a Equipment Group, Dual Zone Auto Temp Control, SYNC 3, Back Up Camera and Sensors, 19 inch Ebony Aluminum Wheels, 3.15 Limited-Slip Rear-Axle, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, 6-Way Power Driver & Passenger Seat, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Black Accent Package, Black Blade Decklid Spoiler, Black Front & Rear Pony Badges, Block heater, Body-Colour Blade Decklid Spoiler, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, Delay-off headlights, Dual-Zone Electronic Automatic Temperature Control, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: 911 Assist, Equipment Group 101A, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front Bucket Seats, Fully automatic headlights, Leather Shift Knob, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Painted Black Roof, Power door mirrors, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/SiriusXM, Remote keyless entry, Reverse Sensing System, Security system, Silver Arrow Aluminum Instrument Panel Finish, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers, Voice-Activated Touchscreen Navigation System, Wheels: 19" x 8.5" Ebony Black-Painted Aluminum.
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.
What is Market Value Pricing? Market Value Pricing provides the most competitive prices on all our Pre-Owned vehicles, all the time.
Technology Meets Common Sense = Pre-Owned Market Value Pricing is achieved by polling over 20,000 pre-owned websites every hour to ensure that every single customer receives real time Market Value Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell.

We dont play pricing Games = We do not artificially inflate our pre-owned prices in the hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers.

Youll save Time & Money = For a complimentary Market Value Pricing Analysis on any pre-owned in stock vehicle just ask one of our Product Advisors.
Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We know that our customers do not want to purchase someone elses problem so a basic Motor Vehicle Inspection and a quick wash just isnt good enough. We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard.
Transparency is what you deserve! When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including Carfax, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle. Plus, lots more.
Still not convinced. Here are some of the extras you get from us:
- Lien Search
- Vehicle History Report
- Accident/Damage Report
- Stolen Vehicle Report
- Available Extended Warranties
- Relaxed "Low Pressure" Sales Experience
- Free Trade-In Appraisals
- Finance Pre-Approval Service
- Free Credit Report Review and Counseling
- On-Site Service Department
- Available Vehicle Protection Products
- Available Loan Protection Products
- Chartered Bank Financing
- Special Financing - Fresh Start Credit Recovery Program
- Member of the Better Business Bureau
- Member of the Used Car Dealers Association
- Pet Friendly Facility
Call us at 204-296-8868 or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!
People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Cruise Control
Compass
rear window defogger
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Selective service internet access
Systems Monitor
Fixed Rear Windows
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
Leather/Aluminum Steering Wheel
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
50-50 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Cloth Rear Seat
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry
6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Carbon Fibre Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Rear Wheel Drive
Block Heater
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Rear-wheel drive
3.31 AXLE RATIO
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Battery w/Run Down Protection
58.7 L Fuel Tank
tilt steering
Bluetooth
Fixed antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
Rear View Camera
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Pretensioners
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Spare Tire Mobility Kit
Body-Coloured Power Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
Autolamp Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Leather Wrap Wheel
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Ford

2019 Cadillac XTS Lu...
 48,964 KM
$40,995 + tax & lic
2017 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 183,201 KM
$31,950 + tax & lic
2014 Ford F-150 XL 3...
 50,100 KM
$27,600 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Ford

Birchwood Ford

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

Call Dealer

204-661-XXXX

(click to show)

204-661-9555

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory