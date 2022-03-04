2019 Ford Mustang

Sale $42,899 + taxes & licensing 1 0 , 8 2 8 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8556755

8556755 Stock #: F4HGYA

F4HGYA VIN: 1FATP8UH3K5176172

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Kona Blue Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 10,828 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Auto On/Off Headlamps Body-coloured door handles Black grille CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Light tinted glass Tire mobility kit LED brakelights Body-Coloured Front Bumper Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Trunk Rear Cargo Access Black Side Windows Trim Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Wheels w/Locks Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Power Convertible Top w/Lining and Glass Rear Window Autolamp Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Interior Security System Cruise Control tilt steering Compass rear window defogger PERIMETER ALARM Driver foot rest Front map lights Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Front Centre Armrest Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Garage door transmitter Front Cupholder Air filtration Leatherette Door Trim Insert Driver And Passenger Door Bins Fade-to-off interior lighting Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Selective service internet access Systems Monitor Seats w/Leatherette Back Material Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer Leather/Aluminum Steering Wheel Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access 8-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry Bench Front Facing Vinyl Rear Seat 8-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Aluminum Interior Accents Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Leather Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit Mechanical Rear Wheel Drive Block Heater Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Rear-wheel drive 3.31 AXLE RATIO Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Battery w/Run Down Protection 58.7 L Fuel Tank Engine: 2.3L EcoBoost Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Fixed antenna digital signal processor Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Safety Rear View Camera Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Driver And Passenger Side Airbag Head Extension Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Pretensioners Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Driver And Passenger Side Airbag Head Extension, Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag Reverse Sensing System Rear Parking Sensors Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Seating Rear bench seats Additional Features Anti-Starter Wheel Locks Driver Side Airbag Convertible Soft Top Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter audio volume limiter early low fuel warning Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

