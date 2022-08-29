Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Ford Mustang

3,099 KM

Details Description Features

$33,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$33,888

+ taxes & licensing

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

204-284-7650

Contact Seller
2019 Ford Mustang

2019 Ford Mustang

EcoBoost Fastback

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford Mustang

EcoBoost Fastback

Location

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

204-284-7650

  1. 9070636
  2. 9070636
Contact Seller

$33,888

+ taxes & licensing

3,099KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9070636
  • Stock #: 22R9A09A
  • VIN: 1FA6P8TH9K5162792

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 3,099 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!

One Owner |, Local Trade |, Clean Carfax |, Apple Carplay |, Android Auto |, Upgraded Tires |, Ground Effects Package, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6-Way Power Driver & Passenger Seat, ABS brakes, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Black Accent Package, Black Blade Decklid Spoiler, Black Front & Rear Pony Badges, Block heater, Body-Colour Blade Decklid Spoiler, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Dual-Zone Electronic Automatic Temperature Control, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: 911 Assist, Equipment Group 101A, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Painted Black Roof, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/SiriusXM, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Reverse Sensing System, Security system, Silver Arrow Aluminum Instrument Panel Finish, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, Wheels: 19 x 8.5 Ebony Black-Painted Aluminum.

Black 2019 Ford Mustang EcoBoost EcoBoost RWD EcoBoost 2.3L I4 GTDi DOHC Turbocharged VCT


For further information please contact MidTown Ford sales department directly at 204-284-7650. Dealer #9695.


Reviews:
* No surprises here. Owners rate the GT350 highly on all aspects of performance, noise, grip, handling, braking, and go-fast styling. This machine is capable of delivering serious performance figures, and it looks (and sounds) great doing it. Owners also say the GT350 packs a compelling array of high-tech features that are easy to use and interface with. Notably, the central-command system is logical, easily operated, and straightforward. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Power Windows
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

2017 Nissan Murano
91,866 KM
$28,988 + tax & lic
2014 Kia Optima Hybrid
 69,739 KM
$17,888 + tax & lic
2019 Ford Mustang Ec...
 3,099 KM
$33,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

Call Dealer

204-284-XXXX

(click to show)

204-284-7650

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory