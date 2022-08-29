$33,888+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford Mustang
EcoBoost Fastback
Location
100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9
3,099KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9070636
- Stock #: 22R9A09A
- VIN: 1FA6P8TH9K5162792
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 3,099 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner |, Local Trade |, Clean Carfax |, Apple Carplay |, Android Auto |, Upgraded Tires |, Ground Effects Package, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6-Way Power Driver & Passenger Seat, ABS brakes, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Black Accent Package, Black Blade Decklid Spoiler, Black Front & Rear Pony Badges, Block heater, Body-Colour Blade Decklid Spoiler, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Dual-Zone Electronic Automatic Temperature Control, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: 911 Assist, Equipment Group 101A, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Painted Black Roof, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/SiriusXM, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Reverse Sensing System, Security system, Silver Arrow Aluminum Instrument Panel Finish, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, Wheels: 19 x 8.5 Ebony Black-Painted Aluminum.
Black 2019 Ford Mustang EcoBoost EcoBoost RWD EcoBoost 2.3L I4 GTDi DOHC Turbocharged VCT
For further information please contact MidTown Ford sales department directly at 204-284-7650. Dealer #9695.
Reviews:
* No surprises here. Owners rate the GT350 highly on all aspects of performance, noise, grip, handling, braking, and go-fast styling. This machine is capable of delivering serious performance figures, and it looks (and sounds) great doing it. Owners also say the GT350 packs a compelling array of high-tech features that are easy to use and interface with. Notably, the central-command system is logical, easily operated, and straightforward. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Vehicle Features
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Power Windows
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Airbag
