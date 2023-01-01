Menu
2019 Ford Mustang

45,290 KM

Details

$38,980

+ tax & licensing
$38,980

+ taxes & licensing

Nott Auto Corp

204-889-6688

2019 Ford Mustang

2019 Ford Mustang

GT

2019 Ford Mustang

GT

Location

Nott Auto Corp

1322 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P5

204-889-6688

$38,980

+ taxes & licensing

45,290KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9761575
  Stock #: C7529
  VIN: 1FA6P8CFXK5102616

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # C7529
  • Mileage 45,290 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Ford Mustang GT! Local Manitoba car. 2 Sets of wheels. 2 Keys.

Basic Info
- Body: Coupe
- Mileage: 45,290 kms
- Exterior: Shadow Black
- Interior: Ebony Cloth

Mechanical
- Engine: 5.0L N/A V8
- Output: 460 hp @7,000rpm, 420 lb-ft torque @4,000rpm
- Transmission: 6-speed manual
- Drivetrain: Rear-Wheel Drive
- Tires: 285/35R20 fr/rr, Firestone Firehawk Indy 500¡¯s
- Wheels: Black Niche Custom 20-inch

Heated front seats, Sprint pedal booster, Sub-woofer, amp and speaker upgrade, Short shift kit, Upgraded cold air intake, summer and winter mats available, 3.55 limited-slip rear differential, Larger brake rotors with 4-piston front calipers, Engine oil cooler, SYNC?, Reverse Sensing System, 6-way power, cloth front seats with driver-seat power lumbar, Silver Arrow aluminum instrument panel trim, Dual exhaust with quad tips, LED fog lamps, Raised blade-style decklid spoiler, Unique high-gloss Black-painted grille, Unique rear valance etc.

All of our vehicles will undergo a rigorous 160 Point Inspection & are eligible for our Nott Family Certification!

Call 204-889-6688 or email sales@nottautocorp.com with any questions and to schedule a test drive!


Why Nott get discretely approved NOW! No obligation, pre-approval now!

Click here - https://www.bankpreapproved.com/full-approval-form/

Buy now, pay later. Put $0 down and make no payments for 90 days on qualifying vehicles.

Our customers frequently tell us how different their experience was and that buying their car was FUN! Come and see why for 15 years, Winnipeg has been choosing Nott Autocorp for value, quality, and a unique low-pressure buying experience. Our staff will do whatever it takes to find the right vehicle for you and your family and making sure you get great value while providing the most comfortable buying experience possible.

If we dont have the right vehicle for you here, well introduce you to our highly successful and fun Custom Order Process to find the exact vehicle you want at a great price. Learn more at www.nott.ca.

Our huge indoor showroom is located at 1322 Waverley St. @ McGillivray Blvd.

Vehicle History Report available upon request: sales@nottautocorp.com

Price inclusive of any/all fees. GST/PST not included.

Dealer Permit #0318

Nott Auto Corp

Nott Auto Corp

1322 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P5

