Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Ford Mustang

62,671 KM

Details

$35,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$35,900

+ taxes & licensing

West Perimeter Auto Centre

204-837-8372

Contact Seller
2019 Ford Mustang

2019 Ford Mustang

EcoBoost Premium Fastback

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford Mustang

EcoBoost Premium Fastback

Location

West Perimeter Auto Centre

3811 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X7

204-837-8372

Contact Seller

$35,900

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
62,671KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9955106
  • Stock #: 6259
  • VIN: 1FA6P8TH5K5177418

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 62,671 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From West Perimeter Auto Centre

2021 Chevrolet Silve...
 42,172 KM
$37,900 + tax & lic
2021 Buick Envision ...
 27,566 KM
$47,900 + tax & lic
2019 Ford Mustang Ec...
 62,671 KM
$35,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email West Perimeter Auto Centre

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
West Perimeter Auto Centre

West Perimeter Auto Centre

3811 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X7

Call Dealer

204-837-XXXX

(click to show)

204-837-8372

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory