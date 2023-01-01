$35,900+ tax & licensing
$35,900
+ taxes & licensing
2019 Ford Mustang
EcoBoost Premium Fastback
Location
62,671KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9955106
- Stock #: 6259
- VIN: 1FA6P8TH5K5177418
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 62,671 KM
