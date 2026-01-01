Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>BACK-UP CAMERA, RUNNING BOARDS, 4WD, BLIND SPOT MONITOR, PARKING DISTANCE CONTROL, VOCAL ASSIST TELEMATICS, BUCKET SEATS, TRACTION CONTROL, AIR CONDITIONING, CRUISE CONTROL, CLOTH SEATS, REAR DEFROST, AM/FM RADIO, ABS, FOG LIGHTS, POWER STEERING, ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL, HARD TOP, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS.</p><p></p><p></p><div id=webClient_isPasted>Feel free to call us and book yourself a test drive 204-888-4070 or visit us at 302 Archibald St. Winnipeg, MB!!!</div><div>We have the best prices in town, see for yourself, shop around and compare! All of our vehicles come fully certified, and every vehicle comes with a full vehicle history. Price indicated on this advertisement is plus/additional if any, applicable fees and taxes. We can provide quick and easy on-site financing for all levels of credit! We dont hide behind small print, gimmicks, or silly rebates that end up costing you more in the end. No trade required, no money down o.a.c,<br>at Auto Excell, the price is the price.</div><div>Shop 24 hours a day at autoexcell . ca or call 204-888-4070 with inquiries!!</div>

2019 Ford Ranger

138,557 KM

Details Description

$27,888

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Ford Ranger

XLT CREW CAB SHORT BED

Watch This Vehicle
13479523

2019 Ford Ranger

XLT CREW CAB SHORT BED

Location

Auto Excell

1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3

204-888-4070

  1. 13479523
  2. 13479523
  3. 13479523
  4. 13479523
  5. 13479523
  6. 13479523
  7. 13479523
  8. 13479523
  9. 13479523
  10. 13479523
  11. 13479523
  12. 13479523
  13. 13479523
  14. 13479523
  15. 13479523
  16. 13479523
  17. 13479523
  18. 13479523
  19. 13479523
  20. 13479523
Contact Seller

$27,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
138,557KM
VIN 1FTER4FH5KLA80705

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 0705
  • Mileage 138,557 KM

Vehicle Description

BACK-UP CAMERA, RUNNING BOARDS, 4WD, BLIND SPOT MONITOR, PARKING DISTANCE CONTROL, VOCAL ASSIST TELEMATICS, BUCKET SEATS, TRACTION CONTROL, AIR CONDITIONING, CRUISE CONTROL, CLOTH SEATS, REAR DEFROST, AM/FM RADIO, ABS, FOG LIGHTS, POWER STEERING, ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL, HARD TOP, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS.

Feel free to call us and book yourself a test drive 204-888-4070 or visit us at 302 Archibald St. Winnipeg, MB!!!We have the best prices in town, see for yourself, shop around and compare! All of our vehicles come fully certified, and every vehicle comes with a full vehicle history. Price indicated on this advertisement is plus/additional if any, applicable fees and taxes. We can provide quick and easy on-site financing for all levels of credit! We dont hide behind small print, gimmicks, or silly rebates that end up costing you more in the end. No trade required, no money down o.a.c,
at Auto Excell, the price is the price.Shop 24 hours a day at autoexcell . ca or call 204-888-4070 with inquiries!!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Excell

Used 2019 Ford Ranger XLT CREW CAB SHORT BED for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2019 Ford Ranger XLT CREW CAB SHORT BED 138,557 KM $27,888 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford Bronco Sport Outer Banks for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2021 Ford Bronco Sport Outer Banks 151,891 KM $22,888 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Hyundai Elantra Luxury for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2020 Hyundai Elantra Luxury 74,839 KM $18,888 + tax & lic

Email Auto Excell

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Excell

Auto Excell

1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3

Call Dealer

204-888-XXXX

(click to show)

204-888-4070

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$27,888

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Excell

204-888-4070

2019 Ford Ranger