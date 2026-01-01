$27,888+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2019 Ford Ranger
XLT CREW CAB SHORT BED
2019 Ford Ranger
XLT CREW CAB SHORT BED
Location
Auto Excell
1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3
204-888-4070
$27,888
+ taxes & licensing
Used
138,557KM
VIN 1FTER4FH5KLA80705
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 0705
- Mileage 138,557 KM
Vehicle Description
BACK-UP CAMERA, RUNNING BOARDS, 4WD, BLIND SPOT MONITOR, PARKING DISTANCE CONTROL, VOCAL ASSIST TELEMATICS, BUCKET SEATS, TRACTION CONTROL, AIR CONDITIONING, CRUISE CONTROL, CLOTH SEATS, REAR DEFROST, AM/FM RADIO, ABS, FOG LIGHTS, POWER STEERING, ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL, HARD TOP, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS.Feel free to call us and book yourself a test drive 204-888-4070 or visit us at 302 Archibald St. Winnipeg, MB!!!We have the best prices in town, see for yourself, shop around and compare! All of our vehicles come fully certified, and every vehicle comes with a full vehicle history. Price indicated on this advertisement is plus/additional if any, applicable fees and taxes. We can provide quick and easy on-site financing for all levels of credit! We dont hide behind small print, gimmicks, or silly rebates that end up costing you more in the end. No trade required, no money down o.a.c,
at Auto Excell, the price is the price.Shop 24 hours a day at autoexcell . ca or call 204-888-4070 with inquiries!!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Auto Excell
2019 Ford Ranger XLT CREW CAB SHORT BED 138,557 KM $27,888 + tax & lic
2021 Ford Bronco Sport Outer Banks 151,891 KM $22,888 + tax & lic
2020 Hyundai Elantra Luxury 74,839 KM $18,888 + tax & lic
Email Auto Excell
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Excell
1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3
Call Dealer
204-888-XXXX(click to show)
$27,888
+ taxes & licensing>
Auto Excell
204-888-4070
2019 Ford Ranger