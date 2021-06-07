Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Ford Ranger

0 KM

Details Description Features

$41,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$41,998

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

204-895-3777

Contact Seller
2019 Ford Ranger

2019 Ford Ranger

XLT* 4WD/Reverse Camera/Bluetooth/NAVIGATION

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford Ranger

XLT* 4WD/Reverse Camera/Bluetooth/NAVIGATION

Location

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

204-895-3777

Contact Seller

$41,998

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7325054
  • Stock #: 25036
  • VIN: 1FTER4FH9KLA46430

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 25036
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

SAVE $1000 ******FINANCE the Ford Ranger for only $40,998****** * NO REPORTED ACCIDENTS, LOW kms! * ALL WHEEL DRIVE, HEATED SEATS, REVERSE CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, REMOTE STARTER, NAVIGATION SYSTEM From summer to winter, this ''MULTI-PURPOSE'' 2019 Ford Ranger XLT is sure to impress! Equipped with ALL WHEEL DRIVE, HEATED SEATS, REVERSE CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, REMOTE STARTER, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, air conditioning, power windows, locks and more! See us today! On sale for $41,998 cash, or JUST $40,998 with dealer arranged financing OAC! Auto Gallery of Winnipeg deals with all major banks and credit institutions, to find our clients the best possible interest rate. Free CARFAX Vehicle History Report available on every vehicle! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, Auto Gallery of Winnipeg is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau. We are the 13 time winner of the Consumer's Choice Award and 12 time winner of the Top Choice Award and DealerRater's Dealer of the year for pre-owned vehicle dealership! We have the largest selection of premium low kilometre vehicles in Manitoba! No payments for 6 months available, OAC. WE APPROVE ALL LEVELS OF CREDIT! Notes: PRE-OWNED VEHICLE. Plus GST & PST. Auto Gallery of Winnipeg. Dealer permit #9470

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Windows
Power Steering
Cruise Control
All Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

2020 Jeep Wrangler W...
 7,712 KM
$45,997 + tax & lic
2016 Kia Sorento LX*...
 93,213 KM
$19,997 + tax & lic
2015 Dodge Dart LTD*...
 88,035 KM
$11,996 + tax & lic

Email Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

Call Dealer

204-895-XXXX

(click to show)

204-895-3777

Alternate Numbers
1-866-715-3215
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory