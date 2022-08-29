Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Ford Ranger

3,000 KM

Details Description

$50,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$50,800

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-560-6292

Contact Seller
2019 Ford Ranger

2019 Ford Ranger

w/ $15,000 in upgrades and yes... only 3,000 KMs!!

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford Ranger

w/ $15,000 in upgrades and yes... only 3,000 KMs!!

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

  1. 9082663
  2. 9082663
  3. 9082663
  4. 9082663
  5. 9082663
  6. 9082663
  7. 9082663
  8. 9082663
  9. 9082663
  10. 9082663
  11. 9082663
  12. 9082663
  13. 9082663
  14. 9082663
  15. 9082663
  16. 9082663
  17. 9082663
  18. 9082663
  19. 9082663
  20. 9082663
  21. 9082663
  22. 9082663
  23. 9082663
  24. 9082663
  25. 9082663
  26. 9082663
  27. 9082663
  28. 9082663
  29. 9082663
  30. 9082663
  31. 9082663
  32. 9082663
  33. 9082663
  34. 9082663
  35. 9082663
  36. 9082663
  37. 9082663
  38. 9082663
  39. 9082663
  40. 9082663
  41. 9082663
  42. 9082663
  43. 9082663
  44. 9082663
  45. 9082663
Contact Seller

$50,800

+ taxes & licensing

3,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9082663
  • Stock #: GT7799
  • VIN: 1FTER4FH3KLB03673

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Lightning Blue
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # GT7799
  • Mileage 3,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*** ONE OF A KIND BUILT CUSTOM RANGER! $15,000+ IN PERFORMANCE UPGRADES & ACCESORIES! *** ONLY 3000 KILOMETERS, EXCELLENT PRAIRIE HISTORY *** FUEL WHEEL & TIRE PACKAGE INCLUDED!! *** Pristine and immaculate, truly one of a kind build. Very fun to drive, turns heads everywhere it goes. Ride height sits up nice and tall. Borla exhaust sounds awesome. Over $15,000 invested into upgrades including Color Matched Raptor Style Grill & Bumper......QUANTUM COLD AIR INTAKE w/ UPGRADED INTERCOOLER PIPING......ARB Upgraded Differential Cover......FORD PERFORMANCE PROCAL TUNER......AMP RESEARCH POWER RUNNING BOARDS......REDtek Power Folding Mirrors......FORD HARD SLIDING TONNEU COVER......WeatherTech Mats (Front & Rear)......MISHIMOTO Oil Catch Can......DUAL BORLA CATBACK EXHAUST......Spray In Bed Liner......Fender Flares......Heavy-Duty Mud Flaps (Front & Rear)......LED Fog Lights......and aftermarket upgraded Fuel Wheels (included)! Just arrived... Please contact us for information, or stay tuned for more details - they'll be coming soon!!

This Ranger comes with all Original Books & Manuals, Two Sets of Key Fobs, WeatherTech Mats, Factory Mats, and a Ford Performance Tuner!! ONLY 3,000 KILOMETERS & sale priced at just $50,800 with dealer arranged financing and extended warranty available!!


Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Show Sales & Finance

2020 BMW X1 xDrive28...
 25,000 KM
$43,600 + tax & lic
2016 Hyundai Veloste...
 108,000 KM
$19,600 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota RAV4 XLE...
 107,000 KM
$34,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

Call Dealer

204-560-XXXX

(click to show)

204-560-6292

Alternate Numbers
204-489-4494
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory