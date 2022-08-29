$50,800+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford Ranger
w/ $15,000 in upgrades and yes... only 3,000 KMs!!
Location
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
204-560-6292
$50,800
+ taxes & licensing
3,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9082663
- Stock #: GT7799
- VIN: 1FTER4FH3KLB03673
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Lightning Blue
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 3,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This Ranger comes with all Original Books & Manuals, Two Sets of Key Fobs, WeatherTech Mats, Factory Mats, and a Ford Performance Tuner!! ONLY 3,000 KILOMETERS & sale priced at just $50,800 with dealer arranged financing and extended warranty available!!
Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM
Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).
Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5