Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Ford SUPER DUTY F-250 SRW

86,149 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Ford SUPER DUTY F-250 SRW

XL 4WD SuperCab 8' Box 6.2L GAS

Watch This Vehicle
14087310

2019 Ford SUPER DUTY F-250 SRW

XL 4WD SuperCab 8' Box 6.2L GAS

Location

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

240 Transport Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 2Z2

204-688-1001

  1. 1778618401298
  2. 1778618401862
  3. 1778618402316
  4. 1778618402828
  5. 1778618403263
  6. 1778618403706
  7. 1778618404186
  8. 1778618404643
  9. 1778618405111
  10. 1778618405576
  11. 1778618406105
  12. 1778618406546
  13. 1778618406999
  14. 1778618407442
  15. 1778618407918
  16. 1778618408394
  17. 1778618408836
  18. 1778618409311
  19. 1778618409801
  20. 1778618410239
  21. 1778618410691
  22. 1778618411128
  23. 1778618411547
  24. 1778618412069
  25. 1778618412529
  26. 1778618412988
  27. 1778618413412
  28. 1778618413894
  29. 1778618414336
  30. 1778618414798
  31. 1778618415242
  32. 1778618415691
  33. 1778618416141
  34. 1778618416630
  35. 1778618417059
  36. 1778618417497
  37. 1778618417935
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
86,149KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FT7X2B60KEE46811

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 86,149 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Auto Hold Brake

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

Used 2010 Ford Fusion 4dr Sdn V6 SEL FWD for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2010 Ford Fusion 4dr Sdn V6 SEL FWD 117,699 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford SUPER DUTY F-250 SRW XL 4WD SuperCab 8' Box 6.2L GAS for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2019 Ford SUPER DUTY F-250 SRW XL 4WD SuperCab 8' Box 6.2L GAS 86,149 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2012 GMC Sierra 2500 SLE 6.6L Duramax for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2012 GMC Sierra 2500 SLE 6.6L Duramax 282,934 KM $29,999 + tax & lic

Email Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

240 Transport Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 2Z2

Call Dealer

204-688-XXXX

(click to show)

204-688-1001

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

204-688-1001

2019 Ford SUPER DUTY F-250 SRW